Saturday, February 8, 2025
'Kejriwal's Ideas Were Communist', Says Haryana CM After AAP's Defeat In Delhi Assembly Elections

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to return to power in Delhi after 27 years, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took a sharp jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, calling his ideas “communist” and accusing him of neglecting Delhi’s citizens.

‘Kejriwal’s Ideas Were Communist’, Says Haryana CM After AAP’s Defeat In Delhi Assembly Elections


With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poised to reclaim power in Delhi after nearly three decades, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday criticized Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of neglecting the people of Delhi and promoting “communist ideas.”

Addressing the media, Saini claimed that Kejriwal shifted blame onto Haryana to cover up his own shortcomings. “Arvind Kejriwal’s ideas are communist. He never cared for the people of Delhi. To hide his shortcomings, he blamed Haryana. The people of Haryana will never mix poison in the water. BJP’s double-engine government will work for the development of Delhi,” Saini stated.

AAP Accused Of Corruption, People Rejected Kejriwal’s Model

Haryana CM further alleged that AAP was embroiled in corruption and said that the people of Delhi had lost trust in the party. “AAP is involved in corruption. The people have ousted the AAP government from power. They were deprived of the welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They were forced to drink dirty water and were denied good education. Today, the people of Delhi have expressed their trust in PM Modi’s welfare schemes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took a swipe at AAP, calling its exit a result of “10 years of destruction.” He termed the Delhi poll results a victory of “PM Modi’s guarantee.”

“This is the victory of PM Modi’s guarantee. PM Modi does what he says. The ‘AAP-da government’ will be leaving after 10 years of destruction. The people have chosen a double-engine government for themselves,” Dhami remarked.

According to the latest figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP has secured 37 seats and is leading in 11 others, bringing its total to 48. AAP, on the other hand, has won 17 seats and is leading on five, while Congress has failed to open its account for the third consecutive election in Delhi. With BJP on course to form the next government, the results mark a significant political shift in the national capital, ending AAP’s decade-long dominance.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: BJP To Set Up Special Investigation Team To Probe Corruption In Delhi

Delhi Election 2025 Nayab Singh Saini

