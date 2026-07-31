‘Kept Ringing Bell, Let Me Inside’: Woman Alleges Zepto Delivery Partner Harassed Her at Home in Viral Video

A woman says she was harassed by a Zepto delivery partner, after he kept asking to enter her home every time during a delivery. In a video that’s gone viral on social media, she claimed the delivery agent first asked for drinking water, and then later just kept requesting permission to come inside her house for a few minutes. She alleged that he went on asking even after she refused him several times, and that it left her feeling frightened. Zepto has replied to the viral post, saying it will investigate the matter once it gets the customer’s order details.

What Really Happened?

In that viral Instagram clip, the woman said some Zepto delivery partner came to her home to deliver an order. Later, the same person asked for drinking water, she said. She handed him a bottle and told him he could take it with himself. After he finished it, she claimed he asked for more water again and kept requesting to come into her house for just five minutes.

A woman has alleged that she was harassed by a Zepto delivery partner after he repeatedly asked to enter her home, according to a video that has gone viral on social media. pic.twitter.com/XOHHxCG9Pa — shaktmeme (@shaktmeme) July 31, 2026



She also said she refused him a few times, and instead told him he could just sit outside if he felt like resting. But according to her, he kept insisting on entering her home even after those repeated refusals.

She went on to claim that when she tried to close the gate, the delivery partner rang the doorbell multiple times and asked once more to come inside. Then, feeling scared she shut the door. After that, she said the delivery agent started banging on the gate.

How Did Zepto Respond to the Woman’s Allegations?

In the video, the woman urged Zepto to look into the incident and she said she was not happy with the company complaint process. She claimed that when she reported the matter through the app, she only got an automatic message saying the case was being investigated.

The video spread really fast and quickly went viral, with a lot of social media users raising concerns about customer safety and pushing Zepto to do a proper, thorough investigation.

Some people also started questioning the background checks that quick commerce companies do, they suggested that platforms like Zepto and Blinkit should bring in stricter verification measures. Things like criminal record, address and medical checks for delivery partners.

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