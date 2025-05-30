Kerala Begins Coastal Recovery After Container Spill Sparks Environmental Concerns

Plastic pellets reach Kerala's shores after 100 cargo containers fall into the sea. State launches relief for fisherfolk and begins environmental inspections.

In a serious maritime mishap off the Kerala coast, nearly 100 containers from a cargo ship including some holding hazardous materials are believed to have fallen into the Arabian Sea, prompting fears of environmental contamination and disruption to marine life and local livelihoods.

The vessel, which carried a total of 643 containers, included 13 with calcium carbide, 46 with hydrazine-based plastics, and one with a rubber compound. Other containers held goods like wood, cloth, and fruits. Of the total, 73 were empty, according to shipping officials.

Early signs of damage have already emerged. Tiny plastic pellets, known as plastic nurdles used in manufacturing, have started washing up along beaches in Thiruvananthapuram. The sight of these microplastics scattered across the coastline has alarmed environmentalists and locals alike.

To address the immediate impact, the Kerala government has announced temporary relief for affected fishing families across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts. Each family will receive ₹1,000 and six kilograms of free rice as part of an emergency aid package.

While officials confirmed that calcium carbide containers have likely sunk due to their weight and currently pose no significant threat to marine life, comprehensive inspections are still underway to ensure there is no risk to seafood safety or coastal ecosystems.

In response, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued detailed guidelines on how to handle the scattered containers and the plastic nurdles polluting the shores.

The Director General of Shipping met with Kerala’s Chief Secretary on Thursday to discuss recovery plans. It was decided that all retrieved containers would be handed over to the Customs Department. So far, 20 containers have been recovered and transported to Kollam, with efforts to retrieve the rest continuing.

The ship’s operator, MSC Company, is also engaging with state officials to assess the full extent of the environmental damage, economic losses to fisherfolk, and potential impact on the state’s tourism sector.

There are growing calls from environmental groups and local leaders for the complete removal of the cargo vessel from the Kerala coast. Fuel extraction from the ship has been scheduled for June 3, while further container recovery will continue after the monsoon season.

To assist in the technical recovery process and compensation management, Captain Aneesh Joseph, Deputy Nautical Advisor, has been appointed to work closely with Kerala’s government.

As the cleanup continues and investigations deepen, authorities remain on alert to ensure long-term damage is prevented with the mishap now serving as a stark reminder of the ecological vulnerabilities along India’s southwestern coastline.

