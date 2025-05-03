Kerala BJP Chief Condoles Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Ramachandran’s Family

The tragic incident sparked widespread outrage across the country, leading to protests demanding stronger action against Pakistan for its alleged role in supporting terrorism.

On Saturday, Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar visited the residence of N Ramachandran, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, to express his condolences and offer prayers to the grieving family. Ramachandran, who tragically lost his life in the attack on April 22, was remembered by his loved ones and leaders alike.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Expresses Solidarity with the Family

Speaking after meeting the family, Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared his deep sorrow and recalled his involvement in coordinating the return of the victim’s body to Kochi.

“Today I had the opportunity to meet the family of late N Ramachandran. I was closely coordinating the return of his body and his family after the terrorist attack on 22nd April. I was here when his body arrived in Kochi,” he said.

The BJP leader also acknowledged his inability to attend the funeral due to prior commitments, but made sure to visit the family to offer his condolences in person.

“I could not attend his funeral because of my other engagements. Hence, today, I came here to convey my deepest condolences and respect to his family. I will continue to pray to God to give them the strength to cope with the loss,” Chandrasekhar added.

Shashi Tharoor Praises Family’s Resilience

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who also visited the family of N Ramachandran, lauded their resilience in the face of tragedy. Tharoor emphasized that the actions of the victim’s family send a powerful message to the country about unity and resistance to divisive forces.

“The family has conducted itself with such grace, dignity, and decency that this must be acknowledged and praised. They made a very, very moving statement during the funeral. They have done something so important for all of India to understand that we cannot let the terrorists decide who we should be,” Tharoor remarked.

The MP stressed that India must remain united and resolute in the face of terrorism.

“We cannot let the terrorists who want to divide us on the grounds of religion succeed in dividing us,” Tharoor said, adding, “For our country and the future of our country, we cannot let the terrorists change us. We cannot let the terrorists make us into what they want us to be and what they want to show the world.”

National Grief Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

The terror attack in Pahalgam, which took place on April 22, resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen. N Ramachandran, a native of Kerala, was among the victims.

The attack occurred at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and left several others injured. Ramachandran was later cremated with state honours. His mortal remains were brought home following a public viewing at Changampuzha Park in Kochi.

The tragic incident sparked widespread outrage across the country, leading to protests demanding stronger action against Pakistan for its alleged role in supporting terrorism.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his sorrow over the attack and took swift action by directing the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Roots to set up a help desk for Malayali citizens currently in Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, which has shaken the nation, has prompted renewed calls for greater security and decisive action in the fight against terrorism.

