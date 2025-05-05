Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar Faces Backlash From Minister Riyas Over Vizhinjam Port Stage Seating

A political row has erupted in Kerala after Tourism Minister PA Mohammad Riyas slammed BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar for occupying a seat on stage during the Vizhinjam International Seaport inauguration.

A political controversy has erupted in Kerala over seating arrangements at the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, after Tourism Minister PA Mohammad Riyas publicly criticised BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar for occupying a seat on the main stage while several state ministers were seated among the audience.

The incident occurred during the high-profile commissioning ceremony held on May 2, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and other top dignitaries. Riyas, who is also the son-in-law of CM Vijayan, posted a photo on social media showing himself in the audience alongside Finance Minister KN Balagopal, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan, and Kamala Vijayan, the Chief Minister’s wife. His caption, pointed and sarcastic, read: “We are here among the audience. Meanwhile, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is on stage.”

The post quickly went viral, triggering an online storm and reigniting political tensions between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar responded

Responding strongly, Rajeev Chandrasekhar defended his presence on stage, stating that he arrived early to greet BJP workers who had gathered for the event. Addressing a gathering in Alappuzha, he remarked, “Why are they upset? I came early to greet our workers. I joined them in raising ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. But that seems to have upset the son-in-law of the communist royal family.”

Riyas, in turn, hit back in media interactions, questioning the BJP leader’s propriety at a government function. “Many ministers were seated in the audience. Even the Finance Minister was with us. Yet, the BJP’s state president was seated on the dais. It’s clear the PMO is directly intervening. Isn’t that undemocratic?” he asked.

Interestingly, the stage also featured Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the only representative from the opposition Congress party to be seated among the central and state leaders, further adding to the intrigue.

The political spat has since exploded on social media, with videos of Chandrasekhar’s speech and Riyas’s post sparking memes, debates, and trolling from both sides.

The Vizhinjam International Seaport, a strategically significant project, was intended to be a moment of unity and progress. Instead, it has become a flashpoint for political theatrics highlighting deepening rivalries as Kerala heads into another charged political season.

