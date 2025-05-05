Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar Faces Backlash From Minister Riyas Over Vizhinjam Port Stage Seating

Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar Faces Backlash From Minister Riyas Over Vizhinjam Port Stage Seating

A political row has erupted in Kerala after Tourism Minister PA Mohammad Riyas slammed BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar for occupying a seat on stage during the Vizhinjam International Seaport inauguration.

Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar Faces Backlash From Minister Riyas Over Vizhinjam Port Stage Seating

A political controversy has erupted in Kerala over seating arrangements at the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, after Tourism Minister PA Mohammad Riyas publicly criticised BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar for occupying a seat on the main stage while several state ministers were seated among the audience.


A political controversy has erupted in Kerala over seating arrangements at the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, after Tourism Minister PA Mohammad Riyas publicly criticised BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar for occupying a seat on the main stage while several state ministers were seated among the audience.

The incident occurred during the high-profile commissioning ceremony held on May 2, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and other top dignitaries. Riyas, who is also the son-in-law of CM Vijayan, posted a photo on social media showing himself in the audience alongside Finance Minister KN Balagopal, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan, and Kamala Vijayan, the Chief Minister’s wife. His caption, pointed and sarcastic, read: “We are here among the audience. Meanwhile, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is on stage.”

The post quickly went viral, triggering an online storm and reigniting political tensions between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar responded

Responding strongly, Rajeev Chandrasekhar defended his presence on stage, stating that he arrived early to greet BJP workers who had gathered for the event. Addressing a gathering in Alappuzha, he remarked, “Why are they upset? I came early to greet our workers. I joined them in raising ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. But that seems to have upset the son-in-law of the communist royal family.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Riyas, in turn, hit back in media interactions, questioning the BJP leader’s propriety at a government function. “Many ministers were seated in the audience. Even the Finance Minister was with us. Yet, the BJP’s state president was seated on the dais. It’s clear the PMO is directly intervening. Isn’t that undemocratic?” he asked.

Interestingly, the stage also featured Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the only representative from the opposition Congress party to be seated among the central and state leaders, further adding to the intrigue.

The political spat has since exploded on social media, with videos of Chandrasekhar’s speech and Riyas’s post sparking memes, debates, and trolling from both sides.

The Vizhinjam International Seaport, a strategically significant project, was intended to be a moment of unity and progress. Instead, it has become a flashpoint for political theatrics highlighting deepening rivalries as Kerala heads into another charged political season.

ALSO READ: NEET UG Scam Busted In Noida: STF Arrests 3 For Leaking Exam Papers

Filed under

PA Mohammad Riyas Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Sonu Nigam

Not A Young Lad To Take Humiliation: Sonu Nigam Speaks His Mind Post FIR Over...
A political controversy h

Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar Faces Backlash From Minister Riyas Over Vizhinjam Port Stage Seating
Gautami Kapoor

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His...
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG

‘Call MS Dhoni Now’: Sehwag’s No-Nonsense Advice To Struggling Rishabh Pant Amid IPL 2025 Slump
Trump directed the Commer

Explained: Trump’s 100% Tariff on Foreign Movies and What It Could Mean for the Film...
Diljit Dosanjh at the Met

Met Gala 2025: Is Diljit Dosanjh Sharing The Table With Shakira And Nicole Scherzinger?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Not A Young Lad To Take Humiliation: Sonu Nigam Speaks His Mind Post FIR Over Bengaluru Concert Case

Not A Young Lad To Take Humiliation: Sonu Nigam Speaks His Mind Post FIR Over...

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His Hand Inside My Pants

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His...

‘Call MS Dhoni Now’: Sehwag’s No-Nonsense Advice To Struggling Rishabh Pant Amid IPL 2025 Slump

‘Call MS Dhoni Now’: Sehwag’s No-Nonsense Advice To Struggling Rishabh Pant Amid IPL 2025 Slump

Explained: Trump’s 100% Tariff on Foreign Movies and What It Could Mean for the Film Industry

Explained: Trump’s 100% Tariff on Foreign Movies and What It Could Mean for the Film...

Met Gala 2025: Is Diljit Dosanjh Sharing The Table With Shakira And Nicole Scherzinger?

Met Gala 2025: Is Diljit Dosanjh Sharing The Table With Shakira And Nicole Scherzinger?

Entertainment

Not A Young Lad To Take Humiliation: Sonu Nigam Speaks His Mind Post FIR Over Bengaluru Concert Case

Not A Young Lad To Take Humiliation: Sonu Nigam Speaks His Mind Post FIR Over

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His Hand Inside My Pants

Who Is Gautami Kapoor? Ram Kapoor’s Wife Recalls Getting Molested On Bus: He Put His

Met Gala 2025: Is Diljit Dosanjh Sharing The Table With Shakira And Nicole Scherzinger?

Met Gala 2025: Is Diljit Dosanjh Sharing The Table With Shakira And Nicole Scherzinger?

Amid Fawad Khan’s Movie Ban, Prakash Raj Sparks Debate On Intolerance: Why Stop A Film? Let People Decide

Amid Fawad Khan’s Movie Ban, Prakash Raj Sparks Debate On Intolerance: Why Stop A Film?

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Veteran Comedian Goundamani’s Wife Shanti Passes Away At 67, Tamil Film Industry Mourns

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media