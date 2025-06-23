Kerala Bypoll Result 2025: UDF’s Aryadan Shoukath Defeats M Swaraj By 11,005 Votes

Aryadan Shoukath, representing the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), emerged victorious in the Nilambur by-election 2025 with a majority of 11,005 votes. This win not only marks a strong political comeback for the UDF in Kerala but also signifies the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream of Aryadan’s late father, Aryadan Mohammed, who represented Nilambur eight times.

The by-election happened on June 19, due to the resignation of previous legislator PV Anvar. Even with heavy rains resulting in a voter turnout of 75.87%, a total of 1,74,667 voters cast their votes, with Aryadan establishing a significant lead after 19 rounds of votes being counted.

Shoukath led for all of the counting rounds of voting, with stiff competition from LDF’s M Swaraj, as well an independent contest from former MLA PV Anvar, the incumbent prior to resigning the position as an independent candidate with support from LDF. In an emotional Facebook post, Aryadan acknowledged the people’s love and support, while he also dedicated the victory to the hardwork and support of party workers, supporters, and Nilambur’s people.

“Each and every one of you stood by me since the announcement of the election. This is not just my victory but ours,” Shoukath wrote, emphasizing the unity and dedication of UDF supporters.

The margin of victory was most notable in traditionally LDF-dominated areas like Pothukallu Panchayat and Nilambur Municipality, where the Congress made remarkable inroads. The UDF also posted significant gains in Moothedam, Edakkara, Vazhikadavu, and Chungathara, despite not performing as expected in Vazhikadavu Panchayat.

The competition became a “matter of prestige” and both sides threw everything they had into campaigning. Most notably, the LDF vigorously campaigned with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leading the charge with situational rallies. Conversely, the UDF relied on their legacy and base. Importantly, Shoukath’s victory came off the back of anti-incumbency that eroded LDF’s traditional base.

PV Anvar, running as an independent, posed an initial threat during the early counting rounds. However, his momentum faded, finishing behind with 19,690 votes. Anvar alleged that nearly 10,000 votes expected to favor him went to Swaraj instead.

The result also broke the trend of status quo in previous bypolls. While LDF and UDF had retained their respective seats in Palakkad and Chelakkara, Nilambur shifted hands decisively. This was the third bypoll victory for Congress in Nilambur after 1970 and 1980.

Shoukath has previously served Nilambur in various civic capacities, including being the Gram Panchayat President and the very first Chairman of the Nilambur Municipality, has had many accomplishments historically, such as Jyothirgamaya project where Nilambur became the first village in India to make fourth-grade education available to all.

The byelection was more than just a local contest. It was fought over regional issues like human-animal conflict and welfare pensions and even touched on broader topics like the Israel-Palestine conflict. Accusations flew from both fronts, with LDF accusing Congress of communal tactics, while UDF blamed the ruling party for neglect and misgovernance.

The Election Commission reported that apart from 1,74,667 direct votes, 1,402 postal ballots were also cast. The main contenders included Shoukath (UDF), Swaraj (LDF), Mohan George (NDA), and Anvar (Independent). While NDA hinted at silent voter shifts, it failed to leave a mark in the final count.

As the final results settle, Aryadan Shoukath’s resounding win stands as a turning point for the Congress in Kerala’s Malappuram district. By reclaiming a seat once held by his father, Shoukath has not only revived his family’s political legacy but also reenergized the UDF base in the region.