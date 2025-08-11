LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > India > Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI

Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation in the case of sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan, who mysteriously went missing eight years ago from a ship where he was working as a pipe fitter, officials said on August 11, 2025, Monday.

Central Bureau of Investigation logo
Central Bureau of Investigation logo

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 11, 2025 23:52:00 IST

New Delhi, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation in the case of sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan, who mysteriously went missing eight years ago from a ship where he was working as a pipe fitter, officials said on August 11, 2025, Monday. The CBI has taken over the investigation on the orders of the Kerala High Court. The Kerala HC was hearing the plea moved by the sailor’s father, Yesudasan. 

Who was Abhinandh Yesudasan?

Abhinandh hailed from Kollam in Kerala and was working in Aries Marines LLC, a Sharjah-based company in the United Arab Emirates. He went missing from the ship on its voyage from Egypt to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 21, 2017. 

Earlier attempts to find Abhinandh Yesudasan

Attempts had been made earlier as well to find Abhinandh but couldn’t turn successful. In 2018, the Kerala High Court has directed the state police chief to take Interpol’s assistance to conduct an investigation into the suspicious missing of Abhinandh, according to The New Indian Express. The court had issued the order on the petition filed by Abhinandh’s parents seeking CBI probe into the missing case. The circumstances in which he was found missing have not been disclosed. 

The Thiruvananthapuram Crime Branch registered a case based on the parents’ complaint. The court had said in 2018 that there cannot be any doubt the local police may not be able to conduct an effective investigation. According to the court, it is due to the fact that the incident happened on the high seas.

What is the jurisdiction of CBI?

The jurisdiction of CBI extends till the investigation of cases related to corruption, economic offenses, and serious crimes across India. A premier federal investigating agency, CBI primarily investigates offenses involving Central Government employees and their public sector undertakings. 

Also read: CBI Dismantles Fake Amazon Call Centre in Igatpuri, Arrests Five Mumbai-Based Cyber Fraudsters

Tags: Abhinandh YesudasanAbhinandh Yesudasan newsCentral Bureau of Investigation

RELATED News

From Tribhuvan Sahkari To The Immigrations Bill, These Are The Bills Passed By Rajya Sabha In 2025
Ukraine Peace to UNGA Meet: What PM Modi & Zelenskyy Discussed On Call Ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska Summit
From Sports Governance Bill To Merchant Shipping Bill, Here Are All Bills Passed So Far In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session 2025
Australian Army Chief Engages with Indian Military Leaders, Scheduled to Visit Shatrujeet Brigade in Agra Tomorrow
What is Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, 2025? All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

U.S. Labels Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade as Global Terror Threats
Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?