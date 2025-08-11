Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI

New Delhi, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation in the case of sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan, who mysteriously went missing eight years ago from a ship where he was working as a pipe fitter, officials said on August 11, 2025, Monday. The CBI has taken over the investigation on the orders of the Kerala High Court. The Kerala HC was hearing the plea moved by the sailor’s father, Yesudasan.

Who was Abhinandh Yesudasan?

Abhinandh hailed from Kollam in Kerala and was working in Aries Marines LLC, a Sharjah-based company in the United Arab Emirates. He went missing from the ship on its voyage from Egypt to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 21, 2017.

Earlier attempts to find Abhinandh Yesudasan

Attempts had been made earlier as well to find Abhinandh but couldn’t turn successful. In 2018, the Kerala High Court has directed the state police chief to take Interpol’s assistance to conduct an investigation into the suspicious missing of Abhinandh, according to The New Indian Express. The court had issued the order on the petition filed by Abhinandh’s parents seeking CBI probe into the missing case. The circumstances in which he was found missing have not been disclosed.

The Thiruvananthapuram Crime Branch registered a case based on the parents’ complaint. The court had said in 2018 that there cannot be any doubt the local police may not be able to conduct an effective investigation. According to the court, it is due to the fact that the incident happened on the high seas.

What is the jurisdiction of CBI?

The jurisdiction of CBI extends till the investigation of cases related to corruption, economic offenses, and serious crimes across India. A premier federal investigating agency, CBI primarily investigates offenses involving Central Government employees and their public sector undertakings.

