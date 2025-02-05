Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2025 Results Announced: ₹20 Crore Jackpot Winner Declared, Check Full Results

The Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2025 results have been announced, with the first prize of ₹20 crore won by ticket XD 387132. The lottery, which saw over 45.54 lakh tickets sold, has a total prize pool of ₹90.88 crore.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the much-awaited Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery BR-101 results. The first prize of a whopping ₹20 crore has been bagged by ticket holder XD 387132.

The lucky draw results were declared today at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lottery, established in 1967, continues to be one of India’s most popular lottery systems.

Massive Ticket Sales Ahead of the Draw

Out of the 50 lakh tickets available, approximately 45.54 lakh were sold by February 3, 2025. Palakkad led ticket sales with 8.87 lakh tickets, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 5.33 lakh tickets, according to a report by Onmanorama.

Where to Check the Kerala Bumper Lottery Results?

Winners can verify their ticket numbers via the Kerala Government Gazette or by visiting the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

Alternatively, the results can also be viewed on the Kerala State Lottery’s official YouTube channel.

How to Claim the Kerala Bumper Lottery Prize?

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced that the total prize money for the Christmas-New Year Bumper 2025 is ₹90.88 crore. Winners must match their ticket numbers with the official results and claim their prize within 30 days.

Documents Required for Prize Claim

Original winning ticket (undamaged) Self-attested copy of the ticket Two passport-sized photographs (attested by a gazetted officer) Self-attested copy of PAN card Photo ID proof (Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN card, etc.) Bank passbook copy Online prize claim form with a revenue stamp

Complete Prize Breakdown – Kerala Xmas-New Year Bumper 2025

Prize Rank Prize Amount No. of Winners 1st Prize ₹20 Crore 1 Winner 2nd Prize ₹20 Crore (₹1 Crore x 20) 20 Winners 3rd Prize ₹3 Crore (₹10 Lakh x 30) 30 Winners 4th Prize ₹40 Lakh (₹3 Lakh x 20) 20 Winners 5th Prize ₹60 Lakh (₹2 Lakh x 20) 20 Winners 6th Prize ₹5,000 Multiple Winners 7th Prize ₹2,000 Multiple Winners 8th Prize ₹1,000 Multiple Winners 9th Prize ₹500 Multiple Winners 10th Prize ₹400 Multiple Winners

Important Considerations

While the Kerala State Lottery is a legal and regulated lottery system, players should engage responsibly. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and does not promote gambling in any form.

