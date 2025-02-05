Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2025 Results Announced: ₹20 Crore Jackpot Winner Declared, Check Full Results

The Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2025 results have been announced, with the first prize of ₹20 crore won by ticket XD 387132. The lottery, which saw over 45.54 lakh tickets sold, has a total prize pool of ₹90.88 crore.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2025 Results Announced: ₹20 Crore Jackpot Winner Declared, Check Full Results


The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the much-awaited Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery BR-101 results. The first prize of a whopping ₹20 crore has been bagged by ticket holder XD 387132.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The lucky draw results were declared today at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lottery, established in 1967, continues to be one of India’s most popular lottery systems.

Massive Ticket Sales Ahead of the Draw

Out of the 50 lakh tickets available, approximately 45.54 lakh were sold by February 3, 2025. Palakkad led ticket sales with 8.87 lakh tickets, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 5.33 lakh tickets, according to a report by Onmanorama.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Where to Check the Kerala Bumper Lottery Results?

Winners can verify their ticket numbers via the Kerala Government Gazette or by visiting the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

Alternatively, the results can also be viewed on the Kerala State Lottery’s official YouTube channel.

How to Claim the Kerala Bumper Lottery Prize?

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced that the total prize money for the Christmas-New Year Bumper 2025 is ₹90.88 crore. Winners must match their ticket numbers with the official results and claim their prize within 30 days.

Documents Required for Prize Claim

  1. Original winning ticket (undamaged)
  2. Self-attested copy of the ticket
  3. Two passport-sized photographs (attested by a gazetted officer)
  4. Self-attested copy of PAN card
  5. Photo ID proof (Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN card, etc.)
  6. Bank passbook copy
  7. Online prize claim form with a revenue stamp

Complete Prize Breakdown – Kerala Xmas-New Year Bumper 2025

Prize Rank Prize Amount No. of Winners
1st Prize ₹20 Crore 1 Winner
2nd Prize ₹20 Crore (₹1 Crore x 20) 20 Winners
3rd Prize ₹3 Crore (₹10 Lakh x 30) 30 Winners
4th Prize ₹40 Lakh (₹3 Lakh x 20) 20 Winners
5th Prize ₹60 Lakh (₹2 Lakh x 20) 20 Winners
6th Prize ₹5,000 Multiple Winners
7th Prize ₹2,000 Multiple Winners
8th Prize ₹1,000 Multiple Winners
9th Prize ₹500 Multiple Winners
10th Prize ₹400 Multiple Winners

Important Considerations

While the Kerala State Lottery is a legal and regulated lottery system, players should engage responsibly. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and does not promote gambling in any form.

ALSO READ: Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata’s Most Trusted, Gets New Role In Tata Group

Filed under

Kerala bumper lottery Kerala bumper lottery 2025 Kerala lottery results

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

The Great Egg Heist In US: Why Were 100,000 Eggs Stolen?

The Great Egg Heist In US: Why Were 100,000 Eggs Stolen?

Italian Sea Rescue Activist Targeted With Spyware, Meta Reveals

Italian Sea Rescue Activist Targeted With Spyware, Meta Reveals

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre Over Fresh Round III Of NEET-PG Counselling

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre Over Fresh Round III Of NEET-PG Counselling

Finance Ministry Advises Employees To Avoid AI Tools Like ChatGPT And DeepSeek

Finance Ministry Advises Employees To Avoid AI Tools Like ChatGPT And DeepSeek

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In Chennai

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In

‘Agli Baar Veer Pahariya Pe Joke Maarke Dikha,’ Comedian Pranit More Gets Brutally Assaulted After Cracking This Joke

‘Agli Baar Veer Pahariya Pe Joke Maarke Dikha,’ Comedian Pranit More Gets Brutally Assaulted After

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But Here’s The Truth

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox