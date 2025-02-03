Kerala: Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide; Mothers Says ‘Was Bullied Into Licking Toilet Seats’

A heartbreaking tragedy has unfolded in Kochi, Kerala, where a Class 9 student, Mihir Ahmed, took his own life by jumping from his apartment building in Tripunithura.

A heartbreaking tragedy has unfolded in Kochi, Kerala, where a Class 9 student, Mihir Ahmed, took his own life by jumping from his apartment building in Tripunithura. The incident, which occurred on January 15, has left his family in shock and mourning as they demand justice for their son.

Mihir’s Struggles at School

Mihir, who was a student at Thiruvaniyoor Global Public School, is said to have faced severe physical and mental harassment at school, according to his grieving mother. His family claims that the school not only ignored their concerns but also failed to take any action when the harassment was brought to their attention. His tragic death has prompted his parents to seek justice by filing a formal complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) on January 30, urging a thorough investigation into the events that led to his death.

Social Media Revelations: Distressing Details Emerge

After Mihir’s death, his family uncovered shocking details about the bullying he endured through social media chats with his friends. These chats revealed that Mihir was subjected to cruel punishments for minor mistakes and was a victim of brutal ragging at the hands of some classmates. His mother, Rajna, shared that Mihir was often ridiculed for his skin color, which caused him immense emotional distress.

One of the most disturbing revelations was that Mihir was allegedly forced to mop floors and even lick toilets as part of the bullying. In a chilling incident, a note from his friends mentioned that Mihir’s head was pushed into a toilet while it was being flushed.

School’s Response: Alleged Negligence and Suppression

Mihir’s parents claim that they had reported the harassment to the school authorities but were met with no action. They argue that the school was more concerned with protecting its reputation than addressing the issue of bullying. Feeling unheard, Mihir’s family escalated their complaint to the DGP.

In the aftermath of Mihir’s tragic death, his classmates created a social media page titled “Justice for Mihir” to raise awareness about the harassment he suffered. However, the family alleges that the school pressured them to take down the page, accusing the institution of attempting to suppress the issue.

Police Investigation Underway

The Tripunithura Hill Palace Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS, following a complaint filed by the owners of Choice Paradise Tower, where Mihir’s death occurred. The investigation, led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Thrikkakara, is focusing on examining Mihir’s family background, academic environment, and school records.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage, phone records, and social media activity to gather additional evidence. Meanwhile, Mihir’s mother has reached out to the Child Welfare Commission, demanding an inquiry into allegations of harassment by the vice-principal of his former school, GEMS Kochi.

The Family’s Call for Justice

Mihir’s parents are now unwavering in their pursuit of justice. They have called for a comprehensive investigation into their son’s death and the alleged negligence of the school in addressing the bullying. They are determined to hold those responsible accountable to prevent other children from facing similar suffering.

The tragic incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning the role of educational institutions in ensuring the safety and well-being of their students. As the investigation continues, Mihir’s family is resolute in their mission to ensure that their son’s death was not in vain and that justice will be served.