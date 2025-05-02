Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pays Tribute To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims During Vizhinjam Port Inauguration

Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
In his address, the Kerala Chief Minister also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the inauguration

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during the Vizhinjam port inauguration on Friday, paid homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, stating that their brutal killing serves as a reminder of the urgent need for national unity against anti-national and divisive forces.


During the inauguration event of Vizhinjam port, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Let me begin by paying homage to those who were brutally murdered by terrorists in Pahalgam last month. Their loss reminds us of the urgent need to remain united in defending our nation from anti-national and divisive forces"

During the inauguration event of Vizhinjam port, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Let me begin by paying homage to those who were brutally murdered by terrorists in Pahalgam last month. Their loss reminds us of the urgent need to remain united in defending our nation from anti-national and divisive forces”

Vijayan welcomed Modi

In his address, the Kerala Chief Minister also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the inauguration and said, “Government of Kerala and on my own behalf, I extend a warm welcome to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is here to inaugurate the port. This is a proud moment for all of us. The commissioning of this port marks the dawn of a modern era. The Prime Minister’s presence makes this occasion even more special and brings great joy to all of us. It also makes us optimistic about the bright future of this seaport.”

Vijayan also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his role in dedicating the landmark project to the nation. “On behalf of the people of Kerala, I once again express our sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister for visiting our state to dedicate the landmark project to the nation. I also extend my congratulations to the Adani Group for executing this mission with excellence,” Vijayan said.

He also congratulated the Adani Group for successfully executing the mission. Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the ‘Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport’ worth Rs 8,900 crore. This ambitious project of the Kerala government has been developed under the public-private partnership by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ)

Along with PM Modi, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurian, State Ministers Saji Cheriyan, V Sivankutty, GR Anil, Opposition leader V D Satheesan, MPs Shashi Tharoor and AA Rahim, Mayor Arya Rajendran, and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar were present at the inauguration.

(With ANI Inputs)

