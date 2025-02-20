Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Kerala CM Slams UGC’s ‘Authoritarian’ Regulations, Calls For Federal Safeguards

Kerala CM Slams UGC’s ‘Authoritarian’ Regulations, Calls For Federal Safeguards

Speaking at a national convention, he and other leaders from multiple states condemned the regulations as a threat to federalism.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Kerala CM Slams UGC’s ‘Authoritarian’ Regulations, Calls For Federal Safeguards

Pinarayi Vijayan is speaking at the National Higher Education Convention in Thiruvananthapuram


Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday strongly criticized the Draft University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations of 2025, stating that they threaten the autonomy of universities and centralize higher education, undermining the federal structure of the country. He was speaking at the National Convention on the Draft UGC Regulations, where political leaders and educationists from multiple states gathered to deliberate on the implications of the proposed rules.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a post on X, CM Vijayan wrote, “These regulations threaten the autonomy of universities and aim to centralize higher education, undermining federal values. Academic freedom must be protected.”

The Draft UGC Regulations were introduced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on January 6, 2025. However, several state governments, including Kerala, have raised objections, calling the regulations an “attack on the idea of federalism.” The convention, attended by Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu and representatives from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, saw a strong pushback against the proposed measures.

One of the primary concerns raised during the convention was the diminishing role of state governments in university administration. The leaders asserted that the new regulations “curtail the federal structure of the country by diminishing the role of the state and increasing central authority in matters related to state universities.” A key demand was that state governments must retain their authority in determining the administrative framework of universities, including the appointment of Vice Chancellors (VCs).

Issue With Appointment Of VCs

Another major objection was the provision allowing the appointment of VCs without academic credentials. The convention demanded that this clause be withdrawn immediately, citing its potential impact on the integrity and quality of higher education institutions. Additionally, the leaders criticized the UGC’s attempt to impose the New Education Policy (NEP) on states without their consent, calling it “dictatorial” and “detrimental to the spirit of federalism.”

“Indiscriminately imposing all the proposals in the NEP as mandatory and threatening punitive action against violators is dictatorial and detrimental to the spirit of federalism. UGC must honour the states’ right to legislate by putting restraints on its own unbridled authority,” the demand charter stated.

‘Politically motivated’

Vijayan further pointed out that under the draft regulations, the power to appoint VCs has been shifted to Chancellors, who are appointed by the Centre, raising concerns about politically motivated appointments that could compromise the integrity of higher education. He described the changes as “undemocratic and excessive.”

The Kerala CM also referenced past conflicts between state governments and governors over university administration. He specifically mentioned opposition-ruled states like Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, which have faced “gubernatorial excesses,” including political interference in higher education institutions. He recalled his own government’s struggle with former Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who withheld assent to key university-related bills, forcing the state to seek a Supreme Court resolution.

ALSO READ: ‘Let’s Not Pretend Delhiites Did Not Care About Freebies’, Says Political Analyst Nikhil Jain | NewsX Exclusive

Filed under

CM Pinarayi Vijayan UGC

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Has The U.S. Deported Indian Migrants To Panama Amid Trump’s Intensifying Immigration Crackdown?

Why Has The U.S. Deported Indian Migrants To Panama Amid Trump’s Intensifying Immigration Crackdown?

Fact Or Fiction? Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, And Mr. Beast At The Holy Festival, Netizens In Awe

Fact Or Fiction? Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, And Mr. Beast At The Holy Festival, Netizens...

Rekha Gupta Takes Over As Delhi Chief Minister: New Cabinet Gets To Work, Focus On ‘Cleaning Yamuna’

Rekha Gupta Takes Over As Delhi Chief Minister: New Cabinet Gets To Work, Focus On...

Mohammed Shami Becomes Fastest To 200 ODI Wickets, Social Media Goes Wild

Mohammed Shami Becomes Fastest To 200 ODI Wickets, Social Media Goes Wild

Why Is US Downsizing It’s Diplomatic Mission In China?

Why Is US Downsizing It’s Diplomatic Mission In China?

Entertainment

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The Gig Date

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan’

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox