Kerala CM Slams UGC’s ‘Authoritarian’ Regulations, Calls For Federal Safeguards

Speaking at a national convention, he and other leaders from multiple states condemned the regulations as a threat to federalism.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday strongly criticized the Draft University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations of 2025, stating that they threaten the autonomy of universities and centralize higher education, undermining the federal structure of the country. He was speaking at the National Convention on the Draft UGC Regulations, where political leaders and educationists from multiple states gathered to deliberate on the implications of the proposed rules.

In a post on X, CM Vijayan wrote, “These regulations threaten the autonomy of universities and aim to centralize higher education, undermining federal values. Academic freedom must be protected.”

Inaugurated the National Higher Education Convention in Thiruvananthapuram, organised in the wake of nationwide criticism against the Draft UGC Regulations 2025. The Union Government's attempt to curtail the autonomy of states and impose centralised control over higher education… pic.twitter.com/9FUAAb455D
— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) February 20, 2025

The Draft UGC Regulations were introduced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on January 6, 2025. However, several state governments, including Kerala, have raised objections, calling the regulations an “attack on the idea of federalism.” The convention, attended by Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu and representatives from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, saw a strong pushback against the proposed measures.

One of the primary concerns raised during the convention was the diminishing role of state governments in university administration. The leaders asserted that the new regulations “curtail the federal structure of the country by diminishing the role of the state and increasing central authority in matters related to state universities.” A key demand was that state governments must retain their authority in determining the administrative framework of universities, including the appointment of Vice Chancellors (VCs).

Issue With Appointment Of VCs

Another major objection was the provision allowing the appointment of VCs without academic credentials. The convention demanded that this clause be withdrawn immediately, citing its potential impact on the integrity and quality of higher education institutions. Additionally, the leaders criticized the UGC’s attempt to impose the New Education Policy (NEP) on states without their consent, calling it “dictatorial” and “detrimental to the spirit of federalism.”

“Indiscriminately imposing all the proposals in the NEP as mandatory and threatening punitive action against violators is dictatorial and detrimental to the spirit of federalism. UGC must honour the states’ right to legislate by putting restraints on its own unbridled authority,” the demand charter stated.

‘Politically motivated’

Vijayan further pointed out that under the draft regulations, the power to appoint VCs has been shifted to Chancellors, who are appointed by the Centre, raising concerns about politically motivated appointments that could compromise the integrity of higher education. He described the changes as “undemocratic and excessive.”

The Kerala CM also referenced past conflicts between state governments and governors over university administration. He specifically mentioned opposition-ruled states like Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, which have faced “gubernatorial excesses,” including political interference in higher education institutions. He recalled his own government’s struggle with former Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who withheld assent to key university-related bills, forcing the state to seek a Supreme Court resolution.

