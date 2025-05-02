Kerala CM Thanks PM Modi And Adani For Vizhinjam Port Success

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday reaffirmed that it was the Left-led state government that laid the foundation and steered the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Seaport to completion.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday reaffirmed that it was the Left-led state government that laid the foundation and steered the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Seaport to completion. At the formal dedication of the port, Vijayan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the project and lauded Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani for the successful execution.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram: During the inauguration event of Vizhinjam port, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says, "On behalf of the people of Kerala, I once again express our sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister for visiting our state to dedicate the landmark project to the…

“This port will become the most important in the country and command global attention. Adani Ports must be congratulated not just for building a structure, but for opening India’s gateway to the third millennium,” said the Chief Minister.

He noted that while the original completion date extended till 2045, operations have already begun in 2024. “The first phase is ready. All phases will conclude by 2028,” he added.

Vijayan recounted the challenges the project faced — Cyclone Ockhi, severe floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic — and praised the resilience shown by the state and the executing team.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani felicitates Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Modi to dedicate to the nation 'Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport' worth Rs 8,900 crore shortly; CM Pinarayi Vijayan is also present at the…

Tracing its origins, he recalled that the port was first proposed by the Left in 1996. “In 2010, the tendering process was blocked by the UPA. Despite criticism in 2015, we persisted after coming back to power in 2016. Today, that persistence has paid off,” Vijayan said.

He also emphasized the state’s investment in local communities. “We spent ₹120 crore on their welfare. A skilling centre was created, and local women are now operating port cranes,” he noted.

Concluding his speech, Vijayan expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for visiting Kerala for the occasion and praised the Adani Group for delivering on a promise that now positions Kerala as a central player in global shipping.

State Ports Minister V.N. Vasavan added, “This became reality because of the CM’s leadership. Since trial operations began, 255 ships have already unloaded nearly 5.90 lakh containers.”

