Kerala College Ragging: Senior Students Expelled, Investigation Underway

In a shocking case of ragging, five senior students of Kottayam Government Nursing College have been expelled and arrested for allegedly subjecting first-year students to brutal physical and mental torture. The Kerala government has ordered an inquiry into the incident, and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the state police within 10 days.

The expelled students Rahul Raj, NS Jeeva, NP Vivek, Rigil Jeeth, and Samuel Johnson were taken into custody on charges of extreme ragging. A viral video of the incident showed a junior student tied to a bed, with a heavy object placed on his genitals, while the seniors laughed and made lewd comments. The students also allegedly poked him with a compass.

According to the police, the ragging incidents began in November 2024, shortly after the first-year students started classes. The victims alleged that the seniors had been harassing them for nearly three months, demanding money every Sunday to buy liquor. The NHRC, terming the incident as “morally reprehensible,” highlighted that students from Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kottayam were allegedly involved in forcing juniors to transfer money online while subjecting them to physical abuse.

One of the junior students reported being threatened with a knife to his neck, while others were tied up, had lotion poured on their bodies, and were wounded with sharp objects. Condemning the incident, the NHRC stated that such acts are not only morally indefensible but also illegal.

Political responses

The Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) alleged that the accused students have ties with the Left-wing student organisation, Students’ Federation of India (SFI). “Everyone knows they are SFI activists, yet they are now denying it,” said Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan. In response, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu assured strict action against the accused while clarifying that the incident occurred at an institution under the Kerala University of Health Sciences, limiting direct government intervention. The SFI has denied any links to the accused.

The expelled students have been charged under the Prohibition of Ragging Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities promising stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

