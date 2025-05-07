Kerala Conducts Statewide Mock Drills At 126 Locations To Test Wartime Preparedness

Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Led by KSDMA, the drills involved coordinated efforts from fire, police, and disaster response teams in high-footfall areas, with blackout protocols, evacuations, and emergency simulations.

In a large-scale effort to enhance emergency preparedness, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) conducted simultaneous mock drills at 126 locations across all 14 districts on Wednesday.


In a large-scale effort to enhance emergency preparedness, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) conducted simultaneous mock drills at 126 locations across all 14 districts on Wednesday. The drills simulated wartime scenarios and tested community-level and household response mechanisms.

The mock drills commenced with long-duration air raid sirens at district headquarters and public alerts via address systems at various locations. According to KSDMA, sirens were sounded at 100 locations to signal the start of the exercise.

The disaster preparedness drills involved coordinated participation from Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, State Police, disaster response teams, civil defence personnel, and the Revenue Department. High-footfall enclosed spaces such as government offices, shopping malls, public buildings, and theatres were strategically chosen for the exercises.

Mandatory blackouts, evacuation protocols…

Key components of the drill included mandatory blackouts, evacuation protocols, and rapid response to simulated emergency situations. Ambulances and fire and rescue vehicles were deployed to mimic real-time rescue operations.

The exercise concluded with short-duration ‘all-clear’ sirens sounded after 30 minutes, signaling the end of the operation.

KSDMA officials said the objective was to build public awareness and readiness for possible wartime or high-risk scenarios through practical, real-time simulations. The authority emphasised the importance of household-level action plans and community involvement in strengthening the state’s disaster resilience.

