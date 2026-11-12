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Home > India News > Kerala Court Summons Former DGP R. Sreelekha Over ‘Drug Influence’ Remark Against Rahul Gandhi; What Did She Say?

Kerala Court Summons Former DGP R. Sreelekha Over ‘Drug Influence’ Remark Against Rahul Gandhi; What Did She Say?

Kerala Court summons former DGP R. Sreelekha in a criminal defamation case over alleged remarks comparing Rahul Gandhi's behaviour to that of a person under the influence of drugs.

Kerala Court Summons Former DGP R. Sreelekha Over Rahul Gandhi Remarks (Image: L; X, R; ANI)
Kerala Court Summons Former DGP R. Sreelekha Over Rahul Gandhi Remarks (Image: L; X, R; ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 13:36 IST

The Kerala Court has summoned former Director General of Police (DGP) and current Thiruvananthapuram Councillor R. Sreelekha IPS in a criminal defamation case over her alleged remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The complaint accuses her of comparing Gandhi’s behaviour during a democratic protest in Delhi to that of a person under the influence of drugs and narcotics. The Kerala Court has issued notice to Sreelekha after examining two witnesses, and the matter will next be heard on December 2.

The case was initiated through a private complaint filed by K.P. Sreekumar, General Secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), before the Magistrate.

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What Kerala Court was told about Sreelekha’s remarks against Rahul Gandhi

According to the complaint, Sreelekha made the alleged defamatory remarks while addressing a BJP protest event called ‘Janasabha’ on October 14 at Punalur in Kollam.

The complaint stated, “That by making the aforesaid statement, the Accused falsely and maliciously alleged that Shri Rahul Gandhi’s behavior during a democratic protest in Delhi resembled that of a person acting under the severe influence of drugs and narcotics.”

It further alleged that the remarks were made from a public stage and subsequently circulated widely through Malayalam television news channels, digital news portals and social media platforms, reaching millions of people across Kerala.

Why Kerala Court issued notice under BNSS

The complainant argued that Sreelekha’s public speech amounted to criminal defamation, punishable under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Judicial First Class Magistrate-I, Mavelikara, Soorya S. Sukumaran, noted that two witnesses had been examined before issuing notice to Sreelekha under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The Kerala Court has posted the matter to December 2 for the return of notice.

Also Read: Ice Fell On Their Car, Tribunal Blamed ‘Act of God’: Why Did Punjab And Haryana High Court Still Order Rs 2.5 Lakh Each?    

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Kerala Court Summons Former DGP R. Sreelekha Over ‘Drug Influence’ Remark Against Rahul Gandhi; What Did She Say?
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Kerala Court Summons Former DGP R. Sreelekha Over ‘Drug Influence’ Remark Against Rahul Gandhi; What Did She Say?
Kerala Court Summons Former DGP R. Sreelekha Over ‘Drug Influence’ Remark Against Rahul Gandhi; What Did She Say?
Kerala Court Summons Former DGP R. Sreelekha Over ‘Drug Influence’ Remark Against Rahul Gandhi; What Did She Say?
Kerala Court Summons Former DGP R. Sreelekha Over ‘Drug Influence’ Remark Against Rahul Gandhi; What Did She Say?
Kerala Court Summons Former DGP R. Sreelekha Over ‘Drug Influence’ Remark Against Rahul Gandhi; What Did She Say?

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