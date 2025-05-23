Home
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  Kerala Covid Spike: What Health Minister Says About Rising Infections And Precautions

Kerala Covid Spike: What Health Minister Says About Rising Infections And Precautions

Health Minister Veena George urged the public to remain cautious, highlighting the global spread of new Omicron sub-variants.

Kerala Covid Spike: What Health Minister Says About Rising Infections And Precautions

Kerala has reported a fresh rise in Covid-19 infections this May, with 182 new cases and two Covid-related deaths, prompting the state health department to issue revised guidelines to curb the spread.


Kerala has reported a fresh rise in Covid-19 infections this May, with 182 new cases and two Covid-related deaths, prompting the state health department to issue revised guidelines to curb the spread. The total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the state has now reached 72,141 since the pandemic began in 2020.

According to The New Indian Express, active Covid cases in Kerala have doubled in just two days, reaching 182 as of May 21. Although health authorities say the situation is under control, the increase in infections has raised concern, especially in districts like Kottayam (57 cases), Ernakulam (34), and Thiruvananthapuram (30), which reported the highest numbers.

Two Covid Deaths Reported in Thiruvananthapuram

The two latest Covid-19 victims were men aged 59 and 64 who died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The 59-year-old from Thalavur, Kollam, was admitted with respiratory issues on May 19 and passed away the next day. The second victim, a native of Vazhayila, succumbed to the virus on May 16.

State Responds with Revised Guidelines

In response to the surge, Kerala Health Minister Veena George convened a high-level meeting of the State Rapid Response Team (RRT). Following the meeting, the government announced several precautionary measures:

  • Increased testing for symptomatic individuals

  • Mandatory mask usage in hospitals, especially for healthcare workers

  • Ensuring the availability of RT-PCR test kits and safety gear in all healthcare facilities

Minister George also addressed the emerging global threat of new Omicron sub-variants such as JN.1, LF.7, and NB.1.8, which are causing spikes in cases in countries like Hong Kong and Singapore. Although Kerala hasn’t detected any of these variants so far, she warned of the possibility of a similar rise in infections.

Public Advised to Remain Vigilant

Speaking to the media, Veena George advised those experiencing symptoms like cold, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath to wear masks. She specifically urged elderly individuals, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses to use masks in public places and while traveling.

She also recommended:

  • Avoiding unnecessary hospital visits

  • Practicing regular hand hygiene

  • Following Covid protocols at all treatment centers

  • Refraining from referring patients indiscriminately to private hospitals

Despite the rise in cases, the minister emphasized that the current Covid variants are not severe, but stressed that early testing and self-care are essential to preventing a wider outbreak.

