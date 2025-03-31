Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Kerala Cyber Scam: Two Arrested In ₹36 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud

Kerala Cyber Scam: Two Arrested In ₹36 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud

The arrests were carried out by a special team from the Ernakulam Town South Police Station, who have been tracking the case for weeks.

Kerala Cyber Scam: Two Arrested In ₹36 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud


In a major breakthrough, the Ernakulam Town South Police arrested two individuals in connection with a ₹36 lakh online scam involving a fraudulent ‘digital arrest’ scheme. The accused, identified as Fayas Fawad (21) and Asimul Mujasin (21), both residents of Kottakkal, Malappuram, were apprehended on Sunday as part of the ongoing investigation.

The scam, which duped unsuspecting victims out of lakhs of rupees, involved fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials to intimidate individuals into making financial transactions. The accused allegedly routed the defrauded amount through mule bank accounts, police sources revealed.

A ‘mule account’ is a bank account used by cybercriminals to launder illicit funds. These accounts serve as intermediaries to conceal the origin of illegally obtained money, making it difficult for authorities to trace fraudulent transactions.

Police Action and Investigation

The arrests were carried out by a special team from the Ernakulam Town South Police Station, who have been tracking the case for weeks. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify other suspects linked to the cyber fraud network.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Authorities are now intensifying efforts to crack down on similar digital scams and cautioning the public to stay vigilant against fraudulent calls or messages demanding money under the pretext of legal threats.

What is a ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam?

A digital arrest scam is a cybercrime tactic where fraudsters falsely claim to have legal authority to detain individuals through phone calls, emails, or online messages. Victims are often coerced into making urgent payments to avoid supposed legal action. This method of online fraud has been increasingly reported across India, prompting police to enhance digital crime surveillance.

How to Stay Safe from Cyber Fraud

  1. Verify Calls & Messages: Always verify claims of legal action with official sources before making any payments.
  2. Avoid Sharing Bank Details: Do not share OTPs, passwords, or sensitive financial information with unknown callers.
  3. Report Suspicious Activity: If you receive a suspicious call or message demanding money, report it to the cybercrime helpline or the nearest police station.
  4. Stay Informed: Follow updates from reliable sources on the latest cyber fraud tactics and preventive measures.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kamra Slams Mumbai Police’s Home Visit, ‘A Waste Of Your Time & Public Resources’

Filed under

Digital Arrest Kerala Cyber Scam

As Argentina prepares for

Will Lionel Messi Play In The 2026 World Cup? Scaloni Breaks Silence
The Hyderabad Cyber Crime

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit Busts Major Digital Arrest Fraud, Nabs Key Accused Linked To 80...
newsx

American Woman Prefers Raising Her Children In India: Reveals 8 Shocking Reasons
In a major breakthrough,

Kerala Cyber Scam: Two Arrested In ₹36 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud
newsx

SpaceX To Launch First Crewed Mission To Polar Orbit With Unique Mushroom Experiment
The Boston Red Sox are se

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles: How To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel And Betting...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Will Lionel Messi Play In The 2026 World Cup? Scaloni Breaks Silence

Will Lionel Messi Play In The 2026 World Cup? Scaloni Breaks Silence

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit Busts Major Digital Arrest Fraud, Nabs Key Accused Linked To 80 Cases

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit Busts Major Digital Arrest Fraud, Nabs Key Accused Linked To 80...

American Woman Prefers Raising Her Children In India: Reveals 8 Shocking Reasons

American Woman Prefers Raising Her Children In India: Reveals 8 Shocking Reasons

SpaceX To Launch First Crewed Mission To Polar Orbit With Unique Mushroom Experiment

SpaceX To Launch First Crewed Mission To Polar Orbit With Unique Mushroom Experiment

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles: How To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel And Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles: How To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel And Betting...

Entertainment

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok