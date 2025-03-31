Kerala Cyber Scam: Two Arrested In ₹36 Lakh ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud

The arrests were carried out by a special team from the Ernakulam Town South Police Station, who have been tracking the case for weeks.

In a major breakthrough, the Ernakulam Town South Police arrested two individuals in connection with a ₹36 lakh online scam involving a fraudulent ‘digital arrest’ scheme. The accused, identified as Fayas Fawad (21) and Asimul Mujasin (21), both residents of Kottakkal, Malappuram, were apprehended on Sunday as part of the ongoing investigation.

The scam, which duped unsuspecting victims out of lakhs of rupees, involved fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials to intimidate individuals into making financial transactions. The accused allegedly routed the defrauded amount through mule bank accounts, police sources revealed.

A ‘mule account’ is a bank account used by cybercriminals to launder illicit funds. These accounts serve as intermediaries to conceal the origin of illegally obtained money, making it difficult for authorities to trace fraudulent transactions.

Police Action and Investigation

The arrests were carried out by a special team from the Ernakulam Town South Police Station, who have been tracking the case for weeks. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify other suspects linked to the cyber fraud network.

Authorities are now intensifying efforts to crack down on similar digital scams and cautioning the public to stay vigilant against fraudulent calls or messages demanding money under the pretext of legal threats.

What is a ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam?

A digital arrest scam is a cybercrime tactic where fraudsters falsely claim to have legal authority to detain individuals through phone calls, emails, or online messages. Victims are often coerced into making urgent payments to avoid supposed legal action. This method of online fraud has been increasingly reported across India, prompting police to enhance digital crime surveillance.

How to Stay Safe from Cyber Fraud

Verify Calls & Messages: Always verify claims of legal action with official sources before making any payments. Avoid Sharing Bank Details: Do not share OTPs, passwords, or sensitive financial information with unknown callers. Report Suspicious Activity: If you receive a suspicious call or message demanding money, report it to the cybercrime helpline or the nearest police station. Stay Informed: Follow updates from reliable sources on the latest cyber fraud tactics and preventive measures.

