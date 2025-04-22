Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
  Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis' Demise

Kerala Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Pope Francis’ Demise

The Kerala government has declared a three-day state mourning following the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

The Kerala government has declared a three-day state mourning following the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88. In an official statement, the state announced that the National Flag would be flown at half-mast on all government buildings where it is regularly displayed. Additionally, there will be no official entertainment during the mourning period as a mark of respect.

The announcement reflects the deep connection Kerala shares with the Christian community and its global spiritual leadership.

