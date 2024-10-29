Kerala Fire: 27 Injured Being Treated, SIT To Probe Temple Fire Incident

Victims of the fire incident at Nisheshwaram in Kasaragod, Kerala, are currently receiving medical care at A.J. Hospital and Research Centre in Mangaluru. State government has ordered a thorogh probe into the tragic incident.

The fire, which started on the grounds of the Theru Anjootambalam Veererkavu Temple in Nileshwaram, Kasaragod district, has left the families and friends of the 27 affected individuals deeply distressed.

Injured being treated

Among the injured are Adthul Prasad, an 8-year-old, and his father, T.K. Prasad, aged 46, from Kottappuram in Nileshwar, Kasaragod. Both suffered burns on their faces and hands; Adthul is in the pediatric ICU, while Mr. Prasad has been admitted to a ward. During the Vellatam Theyyam ritual, around 150 people sustained burns, including Mr. Prasad, who had recently arrived from Dubai.

Dr. Prashanth Marla, Medical Director of the hospital, reported that some of the 27 patients have burns covering over 40% of their bodies. A team of specialists, including Dinesh Kadam and N. Sanath Bhandary from the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Department, is closely overseeing the victims’ treatment. Dr. Marla confirmed that all patients in the hospital are progressing in their recovery.

Who all are injured in the Kerala fire incident?

Among those hospitalized are P. Babu, 58; K.V. Sindhu, 48; K.V. Abhiram, 23; K.V. Rajith, 35; Sanoj, 41; Leena, 52; K. Anoop, 36; Dhanush, 17; Rajendran, 62; P.K. Vijayan, 64; A.V. Ramachandran, 70; H.P. Nitheesh, 29; C. Kripesh, 27; K. Sanoj, 40; Saayan Dev, 4; Surya Dev, 9; K. Bharathan, 73; and M. Shreehari, 18.

Kerala government pledges a thorough investigation

On Tuesday, the Kerala government pledged a thorough investigation into the temple fire at Neeleswaram, vowing stringent measures to prevent similar future incidents. State Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who visited the site, stated that action would be taken based on the findings of the district administration’s report. He assured that all relevant factors would be examined, and appropriate steps would follow.

The district administration announced that the additional divisional magistrate has been tasked with conducting an inquiry and submitting a report on the incident.

What will SIT investigate?

The investigation will include assessing whether legal approval for the fireworks display was obtained, where fireworks were stored in previous years, and the reasons for relocating the storage site this year. The minister added that the government and courts have recommended standardized criteria for fireworks displays, which should be enforced without exception.

According to police, the fire occurred during a Theyyam performance at the Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu Temple near Neeleswaram late Monday night, injuring 154 individuals, eight of them critically, when fireworks stored nearby exploded.

A case has been registered under the Explosive Substance Act and relevant sections of the BNS.

