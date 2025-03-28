Home
Friday, March 28, 2025
  Kerala Firefighters Help Doctors Remove Metal Nut Stuck In Man's Private Part – Here's What Happened

Kerala Firefighters Help Doctors Remove Metal Nut Stuck In Man’s Private Part – Here’s What Happened

Kerala Fire and Rescue personnel assisted doctors at a Kanhangad hospital in removing a metal nut stuck in a 46-year-old man's genitals, ensuring his safety.

In an unusual medical emergency, Fire and Rescue personnel in Kerala stepped in to help doctors remove a 1.5-inch metal nut stuck in a 46-year-old man’s genitals. The incident occurred at the district hospital in Kanhangad, Kasaragod, late on March 25, after the patient sought urgent medical attention due to severe swelling and difficulty in urination.

According to hospital authorities, the man had been attempting to remove the metal washer for two days before finally seeking help. He alleged that unknown individuals placed it on him while he was intoxicated and unconscious.

A Critical and Challenging Operation

Doctors, unable to remove the washer using conventional medical tools, reached out to the Kanhangad Fire and Rescue Station for assistance at around 10 p.m. A five-member rescue team, led by Fire Officer KM Shiju, immediately responded to the emergency.

“It was a challenging, two-hour-long operation,” said P.V. Pavithran, the Fire and Rescue Station Officer. The firefighters carefully used a ring cutter—normally used for removing stuck rings from fingers—to cut the metal nut without harming the patient.

To prevent burns caused by the heat generated during the cutting process, the team continuously poured water to keep the affected area cool. The patient had been sedated by doctors to minimize discomfort during the procedure.

Fire and Rescue Teams Play a Crucial Role in Emergencies

Firefighters are often seen as lifesavers in fire and disaster situations, but this incident highlights their critical role in medical emergencies as well. Their expertise in handling intricate rescue operations proved invaluable in this rare case.

Following the successful removal of the metal nut, the man received further medical attention and was reported to be in stable condition. The incident underscores the importance of emergency response teams beyond conventional rescue operations.

Fire and Rescue assists doctors Kerala firefighters rescue metal cutter surgery metal nut stuck in genitals

