Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
Kerala Govt Slams Centre’s ‘Discriminatory Treatment’ Over Foreign Aid To Maharashtra

Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the move highlights political bias in disaster assistance.

The CPI(M)-led Kerala government has accused the BJP-led central government of political discrimination, after Maharashtra was recently granted approval to accept foreign aid for disaster relief a move starkly contrasting with the Centre’s 2018 refusal to allow Kerala the same during its devastating floods.


Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Sunday welcomed the Centre’s decision to approve foreign contributions for Maharashtra but condemned what he termed “discriminatory treatment” of states based on political considerations.

“We support the decision to give permission to Maharashtra, but there shouldn’t be differential treatment towards states,” said Balagopal. “It shows that the Centre views states through a political lens, which is harmful to federal relations and disaster management.”

The Centre recently granted the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA), allowing it to legally receive foreign aid a provision that was denied to Kerala during the 2018 floods, despite generous offers from international donors, including the UAE.

Back in 2018, Kerala faced one of the worst natural disasters in its history, leaving hundreds dead and displacing thousands. At the time, several countries and international organisations expressed willingness to extend aid, but the Centre refused to permit foreign assistance, citing policy.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar also hit out at the Centre for what he called “step-motherly treatment” toward Kerala.

“The Union Government’s recent approval for Maharashtra exposes the injustice meted out to Kerala during its hour of crisis,” Kumar said. “Foreign aid, including an offer from the UAE, was blocked in 2018, showing clear political bias.”

The latest development has reignited debate on Centre-state relations and disaster aid protocols, with critics urging the central government to uphold uniform standards regardless of political affiliations.

Inside Operation Spider's Web: What Went Into Ukraine's Record Drone Attack On Russia?

After Operation Sindoor, Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi's Sent Back, Amid Verification Exercise

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Out: Final Answer Keys And JoSAA Counselling Details Here

Who Is Mohamed Sabry Soliman? Suspect In Boulder Firebomb Incident Identified

Flood Fury In Northeast: 34 Dead, Thousands Displaced As Rescue Ops Intensify

Tamil Director Vikram Sugumaran Passes Away At 47 After Cardiac Arrest; Tamil Film Industry Mourns

K-Drama Star Park Bo-gum Stuns Fans With Fierce Transformation in 'Good Boy' Premiere

'Stealing Pulp Fiction' Trailer Drops Ahead of U.S. Release: A Wild Heist with a Tarantino Twist

Why Did BTS' Jin and J-Hope Swap Concepts? 2025 FESTA Set To Bring Fresh Wave Of Nostalgia and Excitement

BTS Festa 2025 Kicks Off As Jin And J-Hope Return For Day 2 Event Announcement; Will All Seven Members Reunite For The Celebration?

Singapore Couple's Balcony Showdown Over "Baby" Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

'Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans' At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here's The Truth

