Kerala Govt Slams Centre’s ‘Discriminatory Treatment’ Over Foreign Aid To Maharashtra

The CPI(M)-led Kerala government has accused the BJP-led central government of political discrimination, after Maharashtra was recently granted approval to accept foreign aid for disaster relief a move starkly contrasting with the Centre’s 2018 refusal to allow Kerala the same during its devastating floods.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Sunday welcomed the Centre’s decision to approve foreign contributions for Maharashtra but condemned what he termed “discriminatory treatment” of states based on political considerations.

“We support the decision to give permission to Maharashtra, but there shouldn’t be differential treatment towards states,” said Balagopal. “It shows that the Centre views states through a political lens, which is harmful to federal relations and disaster management.”

The Centre recently granted the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA), allowing it to legally receive foreign aid a provision that was denied to Kerala during the 2018 floods, despite generous offers from international donors, including the UAE.

Back in 2018, Kerala faced one of the worst natural disasters in its history, leaving hundreds dead and displacing thousands. At the time, several countries and international organisations expressed willingness to extend aid, but the Centre refused to permit foreign assistance, citing policy.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar also hit out at the Centre for what he called “step-motherly treatment” toward Kerala.

“The Union Government’s recent approval for Maharashtra exposes the injustice meted out to Kerala during its hour of crisis,” Kumar said. “Foreign aid, including an offer from the UAE, was blocked in 2018, showing clear political bias.”

The latest development has reignited debate on Centre-state relations and disaster aid protocols, with critics urging the central government to uphold uniform standards regardless of political affiliations.

