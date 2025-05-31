This warm reception came shortly after Afridi made inflammatory remarks regarding India’s handling of the Pahalgam incident, in which 26 civilians were killed.

Kerala Group Addresses Controversy Surrounding Hosting Shahid Afridi in Dubai, Says 'He Came Ininvited'

A recent event in Dubai has stirred online backlash after Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistani cricketer known for controversial remarks against India, was seen on stage at a gathering organised by a Kerala-based alumni association. The event, hosted by the Cochin University B.Tech Alumni Association (CUBAA) at the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), took place just weeks after Afridi criticised India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Surprise Entry Sparks Online Outrage

Social media was flooded with criticism after videos emerged showing Afridi being enthusiastically received on stage alongside fellow ex-cricketer Umar Gul. The duo was met with cheers from the crowd, and chants of “Boom Boom” — a nickname for Afridi — echoed across the auditorium. Afridi, with a grin, responded, “Hogaya Boom Boom.”

This warm reception came shortly after Afridi made inflammatory remarks regarding India’s handling of the Pahalgam incident, in which 26 civilians were killed.

The presence of the Pakistani cricketers triggered outrage, especially given Afridi’s track record of antagonistic statements against India.

CUBAA Distances Itself From Afridi’s Appearance

Amid the backlash, CUBAA issued a formal statement denying any role in inviting Afridi or his teammate.

“On May 25, 2025, same day as our event, the aforementioned cricketers visited the same venue as part of the Guinness World Record for Largest UAE Flag with Handprints,” the statement read.

The organisers clarified that their program was nearing its end when Afridi and Gul made their appearance.

“As our program was concluding, these cricketers made an unannounced and unsolicited appearance at our event, which was held in the same auditorium. We would like to categorically state that no member of our organising team, officials or alumni members invited them nor coordinated this appearance.”

Afridi’s Controversial Rhetoric Resurfaces

Afridi has drawn widespread condemnation for his repeated targeting of India.

Following the Pahalgam attack, he appeared on Pakistani television and took aim at India’s military, saying, “Tum logon ki 8 lakh hi fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log security de nahi sake logon ko.”

In addition, Afridi celebrated what he claimed was Pakistan’s “victory” after India launched retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor, even leading a car rally to mark the occasion.

CUBAA’s clarification comes amid mounting pressure and calls for accountability over the optics of the event, as tensions between the two countries remain high.

