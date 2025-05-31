Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Kerala Group Addresses Controversy Surrounding Hosting Shahid Afridi In Dubai, Says ‘He Came Ininvited’

Kerala Group Addresses Controversy Surrounding Hosting Shahid Afridi In Dubai, Says ‘He Came Ininvited’

This warm reception came shortly after Afridi made inflammatory remarks regarding India’s handling of the Pahalgam incident, in which 26 civilians were killed.

Kerala Group Addresses Controversy Surrounding Hosting Shahid Afridi In Dubai, Says ‘He Came Ininvited’

Kerala Group Addresses Controversy Surrounding Hosting Shahid Afridi in Dubai, Says 'He Came Ininvited'


A recent event in Dubai has stirred online backlash after Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistani cricketer known for controversial remarks against India, was seen on stage at a gathering organised by a Kerala-based alumni association. The event, hosted by the Cochin University B.Tech Alumni Association (CUBAA) at the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), took place just weeks after Afridi criticised India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Surprise Entry Sparks Online Outrage

Social media was flooded with criticism after videos emerged showing Afridi being enthusiastically received on stage alongside fellow ex-cricketer Umar Gul. The duo was met with cheers from the crowd, and chants of “Boom Boom” — a nickname for Afridi — echoed across the auditorium. Afridi, with a grin, responded, “Hogaya Boom Boom.”

This warm reception came shortly after Afridi made inflammatory remarks regarding India’s handling of the Pahalgam incident, in which 26 civilians were killed.

The presence of the Pakistani cricketers triggered outrage, especially given Afridi’s track record of antagonistic statements against India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CUBAA Distances Itself From Afridi’s Appearance

Amid the backlash, CUBAA issued a formal statement denying any role in inviting Afridi or his teammate.

“On May 25, 2025, same day as our event, the aforementioned cricketers visited the same venue as part of the Guinness World Record for Largest UAE Flag with Handprints,” the statement read.

The organisers clarified that their program was nearing its end when Afridi and Gul made their appearance.

“As our program was concluding, these cricketers made an unannounced and unsolicited appearance at our event, which was held in the same auditorium. We would like to categorically state that no member of our organising team, officials or alumni members invited them nor coordinated this appearance.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CUBAA UAE (@cubaa.uae)

Afridi’s Controversial Rhetoric Resurfaces

Afridi has drawn widespread condemnation for his repeated targeting of India.

Following the Pahalgam attack, he appeared on Pakistani television and took aim at India’s military, saying, “Tum logon ki 8 lakh hi fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log security de nahi sake logon ko.”

In addition, Afridi celebrated what he claimed was Pakistan’s “victory” after India launched retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor, even leading a car rally to mark the occasion.

CUBAA’s clarification comes amid mounting pressure and calls for accountability over the optics of the event, as tensions between the two countries remain high.

ALSO READ: Concussion Rule Update: ICC To Allow Replacement Outside 5 Nominated Players

 

Filed under

dubai kerala Shahid Afridi

newsx

Mock Drill Conducted Across J&K, PoK And LoC On High Alert
newsx

Drama At 30,000 Ft After Cabin Crew Caught Naked, Dancing In Business Class Toilet
newsx

Kerala Group Addresses Controversy Surrounding Hosting Shahid Afridi In Dubai, Says ‘He Came Ininvited’
Char Dham Yatra 2025 Sees

Char Dham Yatra 2025 Sees Record-Breaking 1.6 Million Devotees
newsx

Concussion Rule Update: ICC To Allow Replacement Outside 5 Nominated Players
The minister expressed ho

Germany Pushes for EU Deal on Sending Failed Asylum Seekers to Third Countries
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mock Drill Conducted Across J&K, PoK And LoC On High Alert

Mock Drill Conducted Across J&K, PoK And LoC On High Alert

Drama At 30,000 Ft After Cabin Crew Caught Naked, Dancing In Business Class Toilet

Drama At 30,000 Ft After Cabin Crew Caught Naked, Dancing In Business Class Toilet

Char Dham Yatra 2025 Sees Record-Breaking 1.6 Million Devotees

Char Dham Yatra 2025 Sees Record-Breaking 1.6 Million Devotees

Concussion Rule Update: ICC To Allow Replacement Outside 5 Nominated Players

Concussion Rule Update: ICC To Allow Replacement Outside 5 Nominated Players

Germany Pushes for EU Deal on Sending Failed Asylum Seekers to Third Countries

Germany Pushes for EU Deal on Sending Failed Asylum Seekers to Third Countries

Entertainment

Robin Thicke Ties The Knot With April Love Geary Surrounded By Their 3 Kids In Dreamy Mexico Wedding

Robin Thicke Ties The Knot With April Love Geary Surrounded By Their 3 Kids In

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Shakira’s Performance at World Pride Opening Cancelled Due to Technical Issues

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping Into Depression

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Being Able To Say No To Work…

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset, ₹7,000 For 3-Minute Cryotherapy Session

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset,

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth