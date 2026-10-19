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Home > India News > Kerala High Court Sets Aside Ombudsman Order; Directs SBI To Refund Rs 3.73 Lakh To Cyber Fraud Victim

Kerala High Court Sets Aside Ombudsman Order; Directs SBI To Refund Rs 3.73 Lakh To Cyber Fraud Victim

he court noted that she reported the unauthorised transactions promptly, but the bank failed to recredit the amount.

Kerala High Court
Kerala High Court

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-19 16:06 IST

The Kerala High Court has directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to refund Rs 3.73 lakh to a customer who lost the money in an alleged cyber fraud, observing that she had promptly reported the unauthorised transactions but the bank failed to restore the amount. The court set aside the Banking Ombudsman’s order rejecting her complaint and directed the bank to compensate her for the loss.

How the Woman Lost Rs 3.73 Lakh

According to the petitioner, she received a message on July 13, 2019, stating that her debit card was due to be blocked and could be reactivated online. She subsequently received a call from the same number, with the caller asking her to provide details to reactivate the card. The woman was asked to share a one-time password (OTP) to register the “State Bank Secure App”. After she provided the OTP, Rs 3.73 lakh was debited from her savings account. She immediately contacted the bank’s customer care service, following which her internet banking account was blocked. She also lodged complaints with the bank and the police.

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Court Questions Bank’s Failure to Restore Money

The police investigation identified a person from West Bengal as the alleged fraudster. However, the money was not refunded, prompting the woman to approach the Banking Ombudsman, which rejected her complaint. The Kerala High Court noted that the petitioner’s explanation about the app and the manner in which the money was siphoned off had not been disputed by the bank. It also observed that she had reported the fraud on the same day, yet the bank took no steps to recredit the amount, even after the police identified the alleged fraudster.

SBI Directed to Refund Amount Within Four Weeks

The court held that the petitioner’s case fell within the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines on zero liability for certain unauthorised electronic banking transactions. It set aside the Ombudsman’s order and directed SBI to make good the loss of Rs 3.73 lakh within four weeks.
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Kerala High Court Sets Aside Ombudsman Order; Directs SBI To Refund Rs 3.73 Lakh To Cyber Fraud Victim
Tags: cyber fraud victimKerala High CourtKerala High Court judgmentOTP fraudSBI cyber fraud caseSBI refund orderState Bank of Indiaunauthorised banking transactions

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Kerala High Court Sets Aside Ombudsman Order; Directs SBI To Refund Rs 3.73 Lakh To Cyber Fraud Victim

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Kerala High Court Sets Aside Ombudsman Order; Directs SBI To Refund Rs 3.73 Lakh To Cyber Fraud Victim

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Kerala High Court Sets Aside Ombudsman Order; Directs SBI To Refund Rs 3.73 Lakh To Cyber Fraud Victim
Kerala High Court Sets Aside Ombudsman Order; Directs SBI To Refund Rs 3.73 Lakh To Cyber Fraud Victim
Kerala High Court Sets Aside Ombudsman Order; Directs SBI To Refund Rs 3.73 Lakh To Cyber Fraud Victim
Kerala High Court Sets Aside Ombudsman Order; Directs SBI To Refund Rs 3.73 Lakh To Cyber Fraud Victim
Kerala High Court Sets Aside Ombudsman Order; Directs SBI To Refund Rs 3.73 Lakh To Cyber Fraud Victim

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