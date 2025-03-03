Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
Kerala High Court Turns Down Plea For CBI Probe Into Ex-Kannur ADM’s Death

The Kerala High Court dismissed a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu.

Kerala High Court Turns Down Plea For CBI Probe Into Ex-Kannur ADM’s Death


The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

The court issued the ruling in response to a challenge against the single bench’s earlier decision to reject a petition filed by Babu’s widow, who had sought to transfer the investigation into her husband’s alleged suicide to the CBI.

Following the verdict, Babu’s relatives voiced their dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation by the Kerala Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) and signaled their intent to approach the Supreme Court for further legal recourse.

The single bench had previously dismissed the family’s petition on January 6, while directing the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kannur to oversee the SIT-led inquiry.

Babu allegedly died by suicide in Kannur after facing corruption allegations leveled against him by former Kannur District Panchayat President P.P. Divya during his farewell ceremony. On October 14 of the previous year, Divya, a CPI(M) leader, attended the function uninvited and accused Babu of deliberately delaying approval for a petrol pump project in Chengalai.

She further alleged that he granted the approval just two days after his transfer, insinuating that she was aware of the motivations behind his sudden decision.

In the wake of Babu’s death, the police arrested Divya in connection with the case. Meanwhile, Manjusha, Babu’s widow, approached the High Court, arguing that the ongoing investigation lacked thoroughness.

She also raised concerns over possible political interference, emphasizing Divya’s significant political influence.

