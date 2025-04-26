Home
Kerala Hotels Receive Bomb Threat Emails: Bomb Disposal Units Deployed For Inspections

Kerala Hotels Receive Bomb Threat Emails: Bomb Disposal Units Deployed For Inspections


Multiple hotels across Kerala received bomb threats via email on Saturday, triggering a swift response from the police. Bomb disposal units and dog squads were deployed to the hotels to carry out thorough inspections.

An officer from the Cantonment police station confirmed that inspections are currently underway at all affected hotels. “Nothing has been found so far. The inspections are ongoing,” the officer said, urging the public to remain calm.

According to sources, the threatening email claimed that improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had been planted at various hotels in the state capital, including the prominent Hilton Hotel located in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram. Authorities are actively investigating the origin of the email.

This incident follows a pattern of similar threats received across Kerala in recent months. District collectorates, Revenue Divisional Officers’ (RDO) offices, and even the Kerala High Court were targeted with bomb threat emails, all of which were later confirmed to be hoaxes after detailed inspections.

Police have assured that stringent measures are in place and that they are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring public safety. They have also advised citizens to report any suspicious activities immediately.

Further updates will follow as the investigation progresses.

