Kerala Karunya KR-693 Lottery Results Announced: ₹80 Lakh Jackpot Winner Revealed—Check If You Won!

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-693 results are out! The first-prize winner claims ₹80 lakh, while others win exciting cash prizes. Check the full list now!

The Kerala Lottery Department has officially announced the results for the ‘Karunya KR-693’ lucky draw on February 15, 2025. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This weekly lottery, organized by the Kerala government, features 12 different series, though the series may change periodically.

A total of 108 lakh tickets were issued for this draw, and the price of tickets varies. The highly anticipated first-prize winner of ₹80 lakhs has been revealed. Below is the complete list of winning numbers.

Karunya KR-693 Winning Numbers

First Prize – ₹80 Lakhs

Winning Number: KR 694997 (Ernakulam)

Second Prize – ₹5 Lakhs

Winning Number: KP 630177 (Malappuram)

Third Prize – ₹1 Lakh (12 winners)

KN 830127, KO 894704, KP 127982, KR 529169, KS 865465, KT 655052, KU 390448, KV 850855, KW 734236, KX 280100, KY 781327, KZ 668305

Fourth Prize – ₹5,000

0668, 0751, 1749, 2632, 2696, 3232, 3421, 3760, 3888, 3967, 4478, 5723, 5969, 6354, 6441, 7175, 8188, 9388

Fifth Prize – ₹2,000

0735, 1347, 1456, 6284, 6709, 6930, 7088, 7554, 9082, 9695

Sixth Prize – ₹1,000

0221, 0345, 0868, 1127, 3068, 3870, 3936, 4381, 4541, 4696, 7090, 7225, 7302, 7708

Seventh Prize – ₹500

0124, 0247, 0476, 0577, 0633, 1235, 1376, 1378, 1431, 1440, 1450, 1485, 1706, 2109, 2239, 2342, 2552, 2722, 2812, 2860, 2919, 3076, 3175, 3412, 3618, 3833, 3851, 3911, 3926, 3933, 4061, 4063, 4131, 4148, 4526, 4672, 4676, 5009, 5063, 5234, 5318, 5450, 5772, 5883, 6168, 6264, 6289, 6294, 6347, 6362, 6488, 6669, 6844, 6880, 7173, 7189, 7387, 7489, 7571, 7680, 7690, 7848, 7930, 7934, 7987, 8006, 8047, 8370, 8498, 8823, 8856, 9158, 9235, 9298, 9654, 9771, 9917, 9932, 9954, 9993

Eighth Prize – ₹100

2058, 5807, 2170, 0759, 8932, 8150, 9151, 0337, 5285, 7502, 3961, 0129, 7457, 0678, 1771, 7623, 2288, 3899, 7147, 6426, 6260, 0193, 4204, 0168, 1597, 4164, 5378, 4353, 4236, 7959, 0723, 7977, 7328, 8857, 0880, 3904, 3609, 6157, 0823, 4057, 7293, 6805, 4642, 2716, 5529, 4686, 0226, 6993, 8846, 2298, 3858, 5195, 1217, 5187, 0051, 7788, 1062, 0036, 2289, 7853, 6766, 0933, 7524, 9546, 4671, 0362, 2780, 0083, 8345, 4316

Consolation Prize – ₹8,000

KN 694997, KO 694997, KP 694997, KS 694997, KT 694997, KU 694997, KV 694997, KW 694997, KX 694997, KY 694997, KZ 694997

How to Claiming the Kerala Lottery Prize?

Winners of prizes above ₹1 lakh must present their ticket to the Director of State Lotteries. The ticket should be signed and have the winner’s name and address on the back, along with the following documents:

Duly filled claim application

Self-attested photocopy of both sides of the winning ticket

Two passport-size photos, attested by a Gazetted Officer or Notary

Revenue-stamped receipt for the prize money

Self-attested PAN card copy

Valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, Ration Card, Driving License, Passport, or Voter ID

Winners of prizes up to ₹5,000 can claim their money at any Kerala lottery retailer. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners must visit a bank or government lottery office with the ticket and necessary identity proofs. Since the ticket has multiple security features, keeping it undamaged is essential to avoid claim rejection.

Upcoming Weekly Kerala Lottery Schedule

Kerala holds different lotteries throughout the week:

Sunday: Akshaya Lottery

Akshaya Lottery Monday: Win-Win Lottery

Win-Win Lottery Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi Lottery

Sthree Sakthi Lottery Wednesday: Fifty-Fifty Lottery

Fifty-Fifty Lottery Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery

Karunya Plus Lottery Friday: Nirmal Lottery

Nirmal Lottery Saturday: Karunya Lottery

The Pournami Lottery was discontinued, and the government introduced the Bhagyamithra Monthly Lottery instead.

For complete results and updates, participants are encouraged to visit the official Kerala Lottery website.

(Disclaimer: Lottery participation should be done responsibly. The information provided here is for reference only and should not be taken as financial advice. NewsX does not promote or encourage lottery participation.)