Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Kerala Karunya KR-693 Lottery Results Announced: ₹80 Lakh Jackpot Winner Revealed—Check If You Won!

Kerala Karunya KR-693 Lottery Results Announced: ₹80 Lakh Jackpot Winner Revealed—Check If You Won!

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-693 results are out! The first-prize winner claims ₹80 lakh, while others win exciting cash prizes. Check the full list now!

Kerala Karunya KR-693 Lottery Results Announced: ₹80 Lakh Jackpot Winner Revealed—Check If You Won!


The Kerala Lottery Department has officially announced the results for the ‘Karunya KR-693’ lucky draw on February 15, 2025. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This weekly lottery, organized by the Kerala government, features 12 different series, though the series may change periodically.

A total of 108 lakh tickets were issued for this draw, and the price of tickets varies. The highly anticipated first-prize winner of ₹80 lakhs has been revealed. Below is the complete list of winning numbers.

Karunya KR-693 Winning Numbers

First Prize – ₹80 Lakhs
Winning Number: KR 694997 (Ernakulam)

Second Prize – ₹5 Lakhs
Winning Number: KP 630177 (Malappuram)

Third Prize – ₹1 Lakh (12 winners)
KN 830127, KO 894704, KP 127982, KR 529169, KS 865465, KT 655052, KU 390448, KV 850855, KW 734236, KX 280100, KY 781327, KZ 668305

Fourth Prize – ₹5,000
0668, 0751, 1749, 2632, 2696, 3232, 3421, 3760, 3888, 3967, 4478, 5723, 5969, 6354, 6441, 7175, 8188, 9388

Fifth Prize – ₹2,000
0735, 1347, 1456, 6284, 6709, 6930, 7088, 7554, 9082, 9695

Sixth Prize – ₹1,000
0221, 0345, 0868, 1127, 3068, 3870, 3936, 4381, 4541, 4696, 7090, 7225, 7302, 7708

Seventh Prize – ₹500
0124, 0247, 0476, 0577, 0633, 1235, 1376, 1378, 1431, 1440, 1450, 1485, 1706, 2109, 2239, 2342, 2552, 2722, 2812, 2860, 2919, 3076, 3175, 3412, 3618, 3833, 3851, 3911, 3926, 3933, 4061, 4063, 4131, 4148, 4526, 4672, 4676, 5009, 5063, 5234, 5318, 5450, 5772, 5883, 6168, 6264, 6289, 6294, 6347, 6362, 6488, 6669, 6844, 6880, 7173, 7189, 7387, 7489, 7571, 7680, 7690, 7848, 7930, 7934, 7987, 8006, 8047, 8370, 8498, 8823, 8856, 9158, 9235, 9298, 9654, 9771, 9917, 9932, 9954, 9993

Eighth Prize – ₹100
2058, 5807, 2170, 0759, 8932, 8150, 9151, 0337, 5285, 7502, 3961, 0129, 7457, 0678, 1771, 7623, 2288, 3899, 7147, 6426, 6260, 0193, 4204, 0168, 1597, 4164, 5378, 4353, 4236, 7959, 0723, 7977, 7328, 8857, 0880, 3904, 3609, 6157, 0823, 4057, 7293, 6805, 4642, 2716, 5529, 4686, 0226, 6993, 8846, 2298, 3858, 5195, 1217, 5187, 0051, 7788, 1062, 0036, 2289, 7853, 6766, 0933, 7524, 9546, 4671, 0362, 2780, 0083, 8345, 4316

Consolation Prize – ₹8,000
KN 694997, KO 694997, KP 694997, KS 694997, KT 694997, KU 694997, KV 694997, KW 694997, KX 694997, KY 694997, KZ 694997

How to Claiming the Kerala Lottery Prize?

Winners of prizes above ₹1 lakh must present their ticket to the Director of State Lotteries. The ticket should be signed and have the winner’s name and address on the back, along with the following documents:

  • Duly filled claim application
  • Self-attested photocopy of both sides of the winning ticket
  • Two passport-size photos, attested by a Gazetted Officer or Notary
  • Revenue-stamped receipt for the prize money
  • Self-attested PAN card copy
  • Valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, Ration Card, Driving License, Passport, or Voter ID

Winners of prizes up to ₹5,000 can claim their money at any Kerala lottery retailer. For prizes above ₹5,000, winners must visit a bank or government lottery office with the ticket and necessary identity proofs. Since the ticket has multiple security features, keeping it undamaged is essential to avoid claim rejection.

Upcoming Weekly Kerala Lottery Schedule

Kerala holds different lotteries throughout the week:

  • Sunday: Akshaya Lottery
  • Monday: Win-Win Lottery
  • Tuesday: Sthree Sakthi Lottery
  • Wednesday: Fifty-Fifty Lottery
  • Thursday: Karunya Plus Lottery
  • Friday: Nirmal Lottery
  • Saturday: Karunya Lottery

The Pournami Lottery was discontinued, and the government introduced the Bhagyamithra Monthly Lottery instead.

For complete results and updates, participants are encouraged to visit the official Kerala Lottery website.

(Disclaimer: Lottery participation should be done responsibly. The information provided here is for reference only and should not be taken as financial advice. NewsX does not promote or encourage lottery participation.)

