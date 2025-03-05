Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-131 Results For March 5, 2025 Announced: Check Winning Numbers Here!

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-131 results are out! The ₹1 crore jackpot winner is FG 796564. Check the complete list of winning numbers here.

he Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results for the “Fifty Fifty FF-131” lottery today. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty is conducted weekly, and it is published in 12 different series, which may change periodically. A total of 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase in this draw. The most anticipated prize, the ₹1 crore jackpot, has finally been revealed, bringing excitement to lottery enthusiasts across the state.

₹1 Crore Jackpot Winner – Lucky Number Revealed!

The grand prize of ₹1 crore for the Fifty Fifty FF-131 lottery has been bagged by the ticket with the lucky number FG 796564.

₹10 Lakh Winner – Second Prize

The second prize of ₹10 lakh has been awarded to the ticket bearing the number FM 105182.

Complete List of Winning Numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-131

Third Prize – ₹5,000 Winners

0380, 0655, 0703, 1075, 1168, 1260, 1279, 1463, 1802, 2289, 2582, 3685, 5203, 5258, 5349, 5431, 5827, 6100, 6240, 6712, 6756, 7375, 9459

Fourth Prize – ₹2,000 Winners

0729, 1322, 2134, 2762, 2816, 4151, 6007, 6008, 6590, 7598, 8168, 8523

Fifth Prize – ₹1,000 Winners

0466, 1092, 1358, 1453, 2108, 2291, 2747, 2770, 3117, 3431, 3545, 4289, 5141, 5299, 5797, 5925, 6438, 6638, 6942, 7114, 8290, 8628, 8759, 9933

Sixth Prize – ₹500 Winners

2755, 9803, 5271, 7650, 3448, 3171, 9010, 4609, 5871, 4738, 5206, 5012, 3936, 9553, 0698, 5684, 8409, 9536, 1063, 5667, 9917, 2547, 4935, 2839, 3797, 5170, 2348, 5638, 0050, 4361, 6405, 8155, 0382, 6335, 6459, 3621, 9224, 5330, 4135, 4860, 4720, 8479, 8513, 4529, 3290, 4946, 9759, 2845, 6130, 1331, 8210, 6642, 0394, 9426, 9854, 2511, 4763, 0241, 1300, 8070, 6139, 6931, 8039, 6799, 6249, 0964, 2275, 8831, 9836, 5022, 9299, 2119, 5855, 5556, 1349, 4652, 1044, 6517, 6181, 3439, 3021, 2177, 7579, 7668, 8120, 0049, 6978, 7409, 5944, 3095, 0816, 8126, 0812, 2771, 7302, 6672

Seventh Prize – ₹100 Winners 0016 0095 0253 0308 0387 0427 0476 0477 0603 0701 0827 0882 0921 1105 1135 1269 1382 1383 1494 1502 1644 1695 1767 1854 1856 2092 2195 2201 2322 2591 2737 2878 3030 3044 3070 3156 3195 3277 3352 3395 3396 3400 3415 3709 3816 3893 3939 3971 4033 4069 4223 4241 4309 4319 4372 4550 4602 4711 4749 4777 4804 5025 5036 5038 5077 5236 5257 5488 5529 5571 5576 5584 5647 5695 5760 5776 5784 5858 5978 6246 6375 6788 6995 6997 7024 7273 7315 7330 7411 7476 7526 7576 7759 7766 7882 8092 8209 8215 8296 8408 8439 8505 8613 8669 8961 8978 9000 9002 9009 9020 9055 9159 9235 9314 9429 9449 9470 9491 9515 9524 9603 9746 9793 9892 9899 9975

Consolation Prize of ₹8,000 – FA 796564, FB 796564, FC 796564, FD 796564, FE 796564, FF 796564, FH 796564, FJ 796564, FK 796564, FL 796564, FM 796564

How to Claim Your Kerala Lottery Prize?

Winners must verify their lottery tickets against the official Kerala State Lottery results. Those who have won ₹1 lakh or more must present their tickets at the Directorate of State Lotteries, Thiruvananthapuram, with valid identification and necessary documents. Lower-tier prize winners can claim their winnings from authorized lottery agents or local bank branches.

The Kerala State Lottery is one of India’s most reputable lottery systems, providing transparency and contributing to state revenue. Participants are advised to check their numbers carefully and adhere to the official guidelines for prize collection.

For the latest updates, stay tuned to official Kerala State Lottery announcements.

