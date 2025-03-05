Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
  • Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-131 Results For March 5, 2025 Announced: Check Winning Numbers Here!

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-131 Results For March 5, 2025 Announced: Check Winning Numbers Here!

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-131 results are out! The ₹1 crore jackpot winner is FG 796564. Check the complete list of winning numbers here.

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-131 Results For March 5, 2025 Announced: Check Winning Numbers Here!


he Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results for the “Fifty Fifty FF-131” lottery today. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty is conducted weekly, and it is published in 12 different series, which may change periodically. A total of 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase in this draw. The most anticipated prize, the ₹1 crore jackpot, has finally been revealed, bringing excitement to lottery enthusiasts across the state.

₹1 Crore Jackpot Winner – Lucky Number Revealed!

The grand prize of ₹1 crore for the Fifty Fifty FF-131 lottery has been bagged by the ticket with the lucky number FG 796564.

₹10 Lakh Winner – Second Prize

The second prize of ₹10 lakh has been awarded to the ticket bearing the number FM 105182.

Complete List of Winning Numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-131

  • Third Prize – ₹5,000 Winners
    0380, 0655, 0703, 1075, 1168, 1260, 1279, 1463, 1802, 2289, 2582, 3685, 5203, 5258, 5349, 5431, 5827, 6100, 6240, 6712, 6756, 7375, 9459

  • Fourth Prize – ₹2,000 Winners
    0729, 1322, 2134, 2762, 2816, 4151, 6007, 6008, 6590, 7598, 8168, 8523

  • Fifth Prize – ₹1,000 Winners
    0466, 1092, 1358, 1453, 2108, 2291, 2747, 2770, 3117, 3431, 3545, 4289, 5141, 5299, 5797, 5925, 6438, 6638, 6942, 7114, 8290, 8628, 8759, 9933

  • Sixth Prize – ₹500 Winners
    2755, 9803, 5271, 7650, 3448, 3171, 9010, 4609, 5871, 4738, 5206, 5012, 3936, 9553, 0698, 5684, 8409, 9536, 1063, 5667, 9917, 2547, 4935, 2839, 3797, 5170, 2348, 5638, 0050, 4361, 6405, 8155, 0382, 6335, 6459, 3621, 9224, 5330, 4135, 4860, 4720, 8479, 8513, 4529, 3290, 4946, 9759, 2845, 6130, 1331, 8210, 6642, 0394, 9426, 9854, 2511, 4763, 0241, 1300, 8070, 6139, 6931, 8039, 6799, 6249, 0964, 2275, 8831, 9836, 5022, 9299, 2119, 5855, 5556, 1349, 4652, 1044, 6517, 6181, 3439, 3021, 2177, 7579, 7668, 8120, 0049, 6978, 7409, 5944, 3095, 0816, 8126, 0812, 2771, 7302, 6672

  • Seventh Prize – ₹100 Winners

    0016  0095  0253  0308  0387  0427  0476  0477  0603  0701  0827  0882  0921  1105  1135  1269  1382  1383  1494  1502  1644  1695  1767  1854  1856  2092  2195  2201  2322  2591  2737  2878  3030  3044  3070  3156  3195  3277  3352  3395  3396  3400  3415  3709  3816  3893  3939  3971  4033  4069  4223  4241  4309  4319  4372  4550  4602  4711  4749  4777  4804  5025  5036  5038  5077  5236  5257  5488  5529  5571  5576  5584  5647  5695  5760  5776  5784  5858  5978  6246  6375  6788  6995  6997  7024  7273  7315  7330  7411  7476  7526  7576  7759  7766  7882  8092  8209  8215  8296  8408  8439  8505  8613  8669  8961  8978  9000  9002  9009  9020  9055  9159  9235  9314  9429  9449  9470  9491  9515  9524  9603  9746  9793  9892  9899  9975

  • Consolation Prize of ₹8,000 –

    FA 796564, FB 796564, FC 796564, FD 796564, FE 796564, FF 796564, FH 796564, FJ 796564, FK 796564, FL 796564, FM 796564

How to Claim Your Kerala Lottery Prize?

Winners must verify their lottery tickets against the official Kerala State Lottery results. Those who have won ₹1 lakh or more must present their tickets at the Directorate of State Lotteries, Thiruvananthapuram, with valid identification and necessary documents. Lower-tier prize winners can claim their winnings from authorized lottery agents or local bank branches.

The Kerala State Lottery is one of India’s most reputable lottery systems, providing transparency and contributing to state revenue. Participants are advised to check their numbers carefully and adhere to the official guidelines for prize collection.

For the latest updates, stay tuned to official Kerala State Lottery announcements.

Filed under

FF-131 lottery results Fifty Fifty FF-131 jackpot Kerala lottery 2025 Kerala lottery winners

