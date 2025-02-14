Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-419 Results Out: ₹70 Lakh Jackpot Winner Announced – Full Prize List Inside

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-419 results are out! Check the winning ticket numbers for prizes up to ₹70 lakh. See if you're among today's lucky winners.

The Kerala Lottery Department, operating under the Kerala government, has officially announced the results of the Nirmal NR-419 lucky draw today, February 14, 2025. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. This weekly lottery features 12 different series, with potential changes in series each week. A total of 108 lakh tickets were available for sale this week, offering participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

Winning Numbers and Prize Breakdown

1st Prize – ₹70 Lakh : NS 475398

: NS 475398 2nd Prize – ₹10 Lakh : NZ 269818

: NZ 269818 3rd Prize – ₹1 Lakh Each : NN 263620, NO 472953, NP 919766, NR 214553, NS 557260, NT 625995, NU 155818, NV 827346, NW 768242, NX 817888, NY 626659, NZ 368032

: NN 263620, NO 472953, NP 919766, NR 214553, NS 557260, NT 625995, NU 155818, NV 827346, NW 768242, NX 817888, NY 626659, NZ 368032 4th Prize – ₹5,000 : 0521, 2025, 2232, 2920, 3028, 3227, 3374, 4119, 4347, 4511, 4652, 5141, 5503, 6307, 7907, 7917, 8525, 9647

: 0521, 2025, 2232, 2920, 3028, 3227, 3374, 4119, 4347, 4511, 4652, 5141, 5503, 6307, 7907, 7917, 8525, 9647 5th Prize – ₹1,000 : 0137, 0197, 0655, 1122, 1344, 1440, 1446, 1959, 2500, 2680, 2921, 2978, 2999, 3138, 3233, 3312, 3348, 3353, 3614, 3862, 3957, 4165, 4452, 4874, 4969, 5027, 5345, 5447, 5459, 5902, 6519, 6698, 6847, 7527, 7737, 7742

: 0137, 0197, 0655, 1122, 1344, 1440, 1446, 1959, 2500, 2680, 2921, 2978, 2999, 3138, 3233, 3312, 3348, 3353, 3614, 3862, 3957, 4165, 4452, 4874, 4969, 5027, 5345, 5447, 5459, 5902, 6519, 6698, 6847, 7527, 7737, 7742 6th Prize – ₹500 : 0201, 0321, 0332, 0380, 0508, 0671, 0749, 1017, 1079, 1268, 1348, 1382, 1563, 1575, 1764, 1952, 2107, 2410, 2469, 2699, 2828, 2873, 3190, 3199, 3231, 3268, 3307, 3393, 3400, 3434, 3442, 3705, 3885, 4117, 4238, 4664, 4683, 4711, 4761, 4799, 5047, 5080, 5222, 5246, 5516, 5521, 5537, 5591, 5696, 6034, 6108, 6594, 6722, 6912, 7004, 7047, 7068, 7165, 7332, 7395, 7577, 7589, 7602, 7861, 7953, 8400, 8495, 8505, 8592, 8803, 8920, 9033, 9075, 9140, 9306, 9478, 9608, 9893, 9920

: 0201, 0321, 0332, 0380, 0508, 0671, 0749, 1017, 1079, 1268, 1348, 1382, 1563, 1575, 1764, 1952, 2107, 2410, 2469, 2699, 2828, 2873, 3190, 3199, 3231, 3268, 3307, 3393, 3400, 3434, 3442, 3705, 3885, 4117, 4238, 4664, 4683, 4711, 4761, 4799, 5047, 5080, 5222, 5246, 5516, 5521, 5537, 5591, 5696, 6034, 6108, 6594, 6722, 6912, 7004, 7047, 7068, 7165, 7332, 7395, 7577, 7589, 7602, 7861, 7953, 8400, 8495, 8505, 8592, 8803, 8920, 9033, 9075, 9140, 9306, 9478, 9608, 9893, 9920 7th Prize – ₹100: 0056, 0130, 0133, 0335, 0626, 0658, 0707, 0803, 0840, 0876, 0878, 0916, 0986, 1174, 1186, 1195, 1298, 1471, 1497, 1718, 1842, 2188, 2321, 2381, 2485, 2539, 2679, 2775, 2866, 2895, 2970, 3010, 3122, 3151, 3229, 3391, 3444, 3511, 3537, 3576, 3745, 3774, 3784, 3799, 4028, 4154, 4179, 4257, 4269, 4326, 4427, 4439, 4589, 4678, 4690, 4793, 4806, 4937, 5161, 5173, 5198, 5267, 5272, 5309, 5346, 5647, 5660, 5958, 5984, 6053, 6153, 6220, 6238, 6431, 6438, 6462, 6463, 6507, 6833, 6857, 6956, 6989, 6992, 7089, 7276, 7340, 7344, 7362, 7447, 7557, 7567, 7704, 7786, 7803, 7848, 7923, 8182, 8306, 8325, 8388, 8485, 8518, 8558, 8723, 8725, 8834, 8836, 8844, 8879, 8898, 8905, 8944, 8991, 9045, 9137, 9522, 9597, 9695, 9728, 9801, 9815, 9952

The consolation prize of ₹8,000 was awarded to ticket numbers sharing the same last six digits as the first-prize-winning ticket: NN 475398, NO 475398, NP 475398, NR 475398, NT 475398, NU 475398, NV 475398, NW 475398, NX 475398, NY 475398, NZ 475398.

The lottery draw was conducted using a lottery machine, where winning numbers were randomly selected from a rotating drum.

(Disclaimer: Lottery participation should be done responsibly. The information provided here is for reference only and should not be taken as financial advice. NewsX does not promote or encourage lottery participation.)