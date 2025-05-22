Kerala Lottery Result Today 22 May 2025: Karunya KN-573 Winning Numbers Announced, Check Full List Here

The Kerala Lottery Department has officially declared the Karunya KN-573 lottery results today, May 22, 2025. The much-awaited draw took place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants who bought tickets for this weekly lucky draw can now check if they’ve won from the detailed list of winning numbers released by the state government.

The first prize winner of the Karunya KN-573 draw is the ticket PG 307617, earning a whopping ₹1 crore. The second prize of ₹50 lakh went to PA 659784. The draw featured 12 series this week, as is standard for the Karunya weekly draw, which circulates up to 1.08 crore tickets every week.

Kerala Karunya KN-573 Prize Winners – May 22, 2025

1st Prize – ₹1 Crore

PG 307617

2nd Prize – ₹50 Lakhs

PA 659784

3rd Prize – ₹5 Lakhs Each

PA 394569

PB 244083

PC 518815

PD 540400

PE 192895

PF 409257

PG 670393

PH 811932

PJ 768370

PK 239251

PL 552780

PM 565731

Consolation Prize – ₹5000 Each

(For other series with same last 6 digits as 1st prize)

PA 307617, PB 307617, PC 307617, PD 307617, PE 307617, PF 307617, PH 307617, PJ 307617, PK 307617, PL 307617, PM 307617

Remaining Prize List:

4th Prize – ₹5,000

0156, 0398, 1956, 2588, 2658, 2799, 3902, 3921, 4104, 4255, 4579, 5416, 5654, 5855, 7169, 7478, 7740, 8037

5th Prize – ₹1,000

0252, 0273, 0651, 0891, 1130, 1648, 1661, 1759, 2032, 3677, 3842, 4165, 4550, 5617, 5743, 5786, 6208, 6628, 6873, 7681, 8066, 8732, 8985, 9009, 9086, 9135, 9307, 9531, 9921, 9991

6th Prize – ₹500

0146, 0184, 0582, 0589, 0607, 0636, 0706, 0748, 0828, 0835, 0910, 0994, 1360, 1507, 1619, 1905, 1913, 2037, 2083… (and many more)

7th Prize – ₹100

0000, 0113, 0163, 0169, 0256, 0306, 0327, 0366, 0372, 0385, 0407, 0411, 0497, 0506, 0526, 0852, 0858, 0966… (full list continues)

8th Prize – ₹50

0004, 0015, 0095, 0133, 0135, 0145, 0151, 0259, 0277, 0391, 0397, 0601, 0609, 0676… (partial list displayed)

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize?

Winners must verify their tickets with the official gazette published by the Kerala Lottery Department. Prizes above ₹5,000 must be claimed at a bank or district lottery office by submitting a claim form and valid identification within 30 days.

Kerala Lottery – A Trusted Name

The Kerala State Lotteries are managed under the Kerala Government and are considered legal. The draws are conducted transparently and offer various weekly lotteries like Karunya, Nirmal, Akshaya, Win-Win, and more. Ticket prices vary, and multiple prize tiers make it accessible to all.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. NewsX does not promote lottery in anyway.)