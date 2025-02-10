Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 808’ Result Today: First Prize Winner WJ 740168 Takes ₹75 Lakh – Full Lucky Draw List Here

The Kerala Lottery Department announces the much-awaited “Win Win W-808” results today, February 10, 2025. The draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Conducted under the supervision of the Kerala State Government, the lottery follows a structured process, with tickets released in 12 series. The series may vary each week, and for this draw, a total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase.
Win Win W-808 Lucky Draw Results – February 10, 2025
First Prize Winner – ₹75 Lakhs
Winning Number: WJ 740168
Second Prize Winner – ₹5 Lakhs
Winning Number: WJ 553814
Third Prize Winners – ₹1 Lakh Each
- WA 120116
- WB 890094
- WC 860168
- WD 649930
- WE 510207
- WF 663302
- WG 298275
- WH 299282
- WJ 483108
- WK 649070
- WL 484570
- WM 159929
Fourth Prize Winners – ₹5,000 Each
1751, 1888, 3044, 3290, 3482, 3638, 3836, 4278, 6023, 6110, 7737, 8556, 8658, 8752, 8945, 9850, 9859, 9903
Fifth Prize Winners – ₹2,000 Each
0110, 1526, 2069, 2105, 2361, 5802, 6629, 7855, 8168, 8338
Sixth Prize Winners – ₹1,000 Each
1150, 2567, 2976, 3018, 4049, 4226, 4383, 4608, 5160, 5487, 5751, 6875, 8013, 9346
Seventh Prize Winners – ₹500 Each
0038, 0048, 0290, 0451, 0495, 0517, 0684, 0769, 0850, 0857, 1241, 1249, 1513, 1709, 1995, 2013, 2054, 2059, 2072, 2081, 2128, 2186, 2303, 2382, 2405, 2489, 2619, 2637, 2651, 2711, 3010, 3096, 3225, 3354, 3360, 3489, 3866, 3889, 4089, 4355, 4469, 4673, 4938, 5080, 5085, 5175, 5247, 5367, 5410, 5524, 5655, 5664, 5681, 5927, 5939, 6005, 6233, 6360, 6468, 6597, 6721, 6949, 7095, 7160, 7188, 7366, 7395, 7741, 7816, 8021, 8023, 8047, 8182, 8289, 8380, 8611, 8790, 9093, 9487, 9662, 9896, 9929
Eighth Prize Winners – ₹100 Each
0026, 0043, 0093, 0156, 0179, 0181, 0206, 0414, 0610, 0661, 0877, 0969, 1035, 1139, 1146, 1175, 1257, 1276, 1337, 1352, 1420, 1509, 1655, 1736, 1800, 2077, 2119, 2238, 2291, 2300, 2442, 2657, 2686, 2688, 2698, 2821, 2935, 2991, 2994, 3041, 3048, 3052, 3089, 3133, 3259, 3296, 3526, 3591, 3733, 3807, 4086, 4098, 4253, 4303, 4330, 4338, 4394, 4542, 4550, 4646, 4654, 4775, 4860, 5143, 5223, 5243, 5368, 5391, 5418, 5457, 5634, 5652, 5656, 5810, 5923, 5938, 5988, 6025, 6127, 6164, 6188, 6275, 6401, 6476, 6632, 6650, 6669, 6920, 6964, 6993, 7047, 7058, 7218, 7259, 7264, 7444, 7471, 7489, 7567, 7775, 7782, 7923, 8199, 8224, 8253, 8323, 8351, 8414, 8428, 8433, 8672, 8738, 8814, 8880, 8887, 8950, 9157, 9215, 9275, 9318, 9418, 9638, 9640, 9689, 9833, 9892
Consolation Prize – ₹8,000
WA 740168, WB 740168, WC 740168, WD 740168, WE 740168, WF 740168, WG 740168, WH 740168, WK 740168, WL 740168, WM 740168
Understanding the Kerala Lottery System
The Kerala State Lotteries Department operates the lottery in a legal and transparent manner. Initially, Kerala Lottery tickets were priced at just ₹1, with a top prize of ₹50,000. Today, it remains one of the most trusted lottery systems in India.
Claiming Your Prize
- If your prize amount is less than ₹5,000, you can claim it at any Kerala lottery shop.
- For prizes exceeding ₹5,000, you must visit a bank or government lottery office with your ticket and valid identification.
- Keep your ticket safe, as damaged tickets may be disqualified.
How to Check the Kerala Lottery Result Online
- Visit the official Kerala Lottery website.
- Click on the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
- Select ‘View’ on the new page.
- Click the ‘Download’ button to access the result in PDF format.
Important Notice
- Online purchase of Kerala Lottery tickets is strictly prohibited.
- Engaging in online lottery sales can result in legal action.
(Note: Lottery can be addictive. Play responsibly. This information is for reference only, and NewsX does not promote or encourage lottery participation.)