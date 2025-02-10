Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 808’ Result Today: First Prize Winner WJ 740168 Takes ₹75 Lakh – Full Lucky Draw List Here

The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 808 results for February 10, 2025, have been announced, and the first prize of ₹75 lakh has been won by ticket number WJ 740168.

Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 808’ Result Today: First Prize Winner WJ 740168 Takes ₹75 Lakh – Full Lucky Draw List Here


The Kerala Lottery Department announces the much-awaited “Win Win W-808” results today, February 10, 2025. The draw takes place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Conducted under the supervision of the Kerala State Government, the lottery follows a structured process, with tickets released in 12 series. The series may vary each week, and for this draw, a total of 108 lakh tickets are available for purchase.

Win Win W-808 Lucky Draw Results – February 10, 2025

First Prize Winner – ₹75 Lakhs

Winning Number: WJ 740168

Second Prize Winner – ₹5 Lakhs

Winning Number: WJ 553814

Third Prize Winners – ₹1 Lakh Each

  1. WA 120116
  2. WB 890094
  3. WC 860168
  4. WD 649930
  5. WE 510207
  6. WF 663302
  7. WG 298275
  8. WH 299282
  9. WJ 483108
  10. WK 649070
  11. WL 484570
  12. WM 159929

Fourth Prize Winners – ₹5,000 Each

1751, 1888, 3044, 3290, 3482, 3638, 3836, 4278, 6023, 6110, 7737, 8556, 8658, 8752, 8945, 9850, 9859, 9903

Fifth Prize Winners – ₹2,000 Each

0110, 1526, 2069, 2105, 2361, 5802, 6629, 7855, 8168, 8338

Sixth Prize Winners – ₹1,000 Each

1150, 2567, 2976, 3018, 4049, 4226, 4383, 4608, 5160, 5487, 5751, 6875, 8013, 9346

Seventh Prize Winners – ₹500 Each

0038, 0048, 0290, 0451, 0495, 0517, 0684, 0769, 0850, 0857, 1241, 1249, 1513, 1709, 1995, 2013, 2054, 2059, 2072, 2081, 2128, 2186, 2303, 2382, 2405, 2489, 2619, 2637, 2651, 2711, 3010, 3096, 3225, 3354, 3360, 3489, 3866, 3889, 4089, 4355, 4469, 4673, 4938, 5080, 5085, 5175, 5247, 5367, 5410, 5524, 5655, 5664, 5681, 5927, 5939, 6005, 6233, 6360, 6468, 6597, 6721, 6949, 7095, 7160, 7188, 7366, 7395, 7741, 7816, 8021, 8023, 8047, 8182, 8289, 8380, 8611, 8790, 9093, 9487, 9662, 9896, 9929

Eighth Prize Winners – ₹100 Each

0026, 0043, 0093, 0156, 0179, 0181, 0206, 0414, 0610, 0661, 0877, 0969, 1035, 1139, 1146, 1175, 1257, 1276, 1337, 1352, 1420, 1509, 1655, 1736, 1800, 2077, 2119, 2238, 2291, 2300, 2442, 2657, 2686, 2688, 2698, 2821, 2935, 2991, 2994, 3041, 3048, 3052, 3089, 3133, 3259, 3296, 3526, 3591, 3733, 3807, 4086, 4098, 4253, 4303, 4330, 4338, 4394, 4542, 4550, 4646, 4654, 4775, 4860, 5143, 5223, 5243, 5368, 5391, 5418, 5457, 5634, 5652, 5656, 5810, 5923, 5938, 5988, 6025, 6127, 6164, 6188, 6275, 6401, 6476, 6632, 6650, 6669, 6920, 6964, 6993, 7047, 7058, 7218, 7259, 7264, 7444, 7471, 7489, 7567, 7775, 7782, 7923, 8199, 8224, 8253, 8323, 8351, 8414, 8428, 8433, 8672, 8738, 8814, 8880, 8887, 8950, 9157, 9215, 9275, 9318, 9418, 9638, 9640, 9689, 9833, 9892

Consolation Prize – ₹8,000

WA 740168, WB 740168, WC 740168, WD 740168, WE 740168, WF 740168, WG 740168, WH 740168, WK 740168, WL 740168, WM 740168

Understanding the Kerala Lottery System

The Kerala State Lotteries Department operates the lottery in a legal and transparent manner. Initially, Kerala Lottery tickets were priced at just ₹1, with a top prize of ₹50,000. Today, it remains one of the most trusted lottery systems in India.

Claiming Your Prize

  • If your prize amount is less than ₹5,000, you can claim it at any Kerala lottery shop.
  • For prizes exceeding ₹5,000, you must visit a bank or government lottery office with your ticket and valid identification.
  • Keep your ticket safe, as damaged tickets may be disqualified.

How to Check the Kerala Lottery Result Online

  1. Visit the official Kerala Lottery website.
  2. Click on the ‘Lottery Result’ option.
  3. Select ‘View’ on the new page.
  4. Click the ‘Download’ button to access the result in PDF format.

Important Notice

  • Online purchase of Kerala Lottery tickets is strictly prohibited.
  • Engaging in online lottery sales can result in legal action.

(Note: Lottery can be addictive. Play responsibly. This information is for reference only, and NewsX does not promote or encourage lottery participation.)

Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Win Win W 808 Win Win Lottery 2025

