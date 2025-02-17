Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
  HOME»
  India»
  • Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 809’ Results Announced: Lucky Ticket ‘WV 472768’ Bags ₹75 Lakh Jackpot – Full List Here!

Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 809’ Results Announced: Lucky Ticket ‘WV 472768’ Bags ₹75 Lakh Jackpot – Full List Here!

Kerala Lottery "Win Win W 809" results for February 17, 2025, are out! Check the winning numbers and claim your prizes following the official guidelines.

Kerala Lottery ‘Win Win W 809’ Results Announced: Lucky Ticket ‘WV 472768’ Bags ₹75 Lakh Jackpot – Full List Here!


The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the much-awaited Win Win W-809 lottery results today. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of government officials.

The Kerala Lottery, a legal lottery system managed by the state government, is one of the most trusted and longstanding lottery schemes in India. It offers life-changing opportunities to lucky winners every day. The “Win Win W-809” lottery was released in 12 series, with a total of 108 lakh tickets available for purchase this week.

Win Win W-809 Prize Breakdown

The first prize winner will receive a bumper amount of ₹75 lakh, making it a grand jackpot for the lucky ticket holder.

1ST Prize Winning Numbers for Win Win W-809

2nd Prize – ₹5 Lakh: WP 283390

3rd Prize – ₹1 Lakh Each:

  1. WN 700874
  2. WO 427035
  3. WP 609675
  4. WR 619481
  5. WS 617602
  6. WT 806398
  7. WU 208247
  8. WV 955620
  9. WW 633083
  10. WX 640294
  11. WY 671239
  12. WZ 538130

4th Prize – ₹5,000 Each:
0341, 1077, 1557, 2217, 3215, 3315, 4830, 5877, 6215, 6380, 6529, 6681, 7395, 8011, 8345, 8948, 8954, 9293

5th Prize – ₹2,000 Each:
0026, 0395, 2529, 4105, 6110, 7709, 7867, 8167, 8268, 9674

6th Prize – ₹1,000 Each:
0097, 0518, 0750, 1572, 1999, 2531, 3234, 3789, 5983, 6329, 6512, 7210, 9473, 9515

7th Prize – ₹500 Each:
0189, 0328, 0612, 0712, 0834, 1138, 1401, 1408, 1620, 1661, 1665, 1851, 1888, 2069, 2169, 2408, 2568, 2571, 2982, 2984, 3024, 3126, 3160, 3446, 3523, 3835, 4063, 4286, 4527, 4708, 4774, 4921, 4967, 5071, 5135, 5296, 5658, 5924, 5941, 5971, 5972, 6055, 6094, 6225, 6367, 6400, 6455, 6617, 6661, 6798, 6974, 7010, 7038, 7221, 7241, 7304, 7336, 7416, 7507, 7691, 7834, 7902, 7937, 7946, 8027, 8078, 8196, 8372, 8413, 8495, 8519, 8552, 8636, 8740, 8883, 8911, 8957, 9028, 9413, 9805, 9905, 9961

8th Prize – ₹100 Each:
0019, 0092, 0267, 0487, 0630, 0749, 0805, 0880, 0930, 0989, 0995, 1021, 1057, 1071, 1117, 1285, 1367, 1372, 1754, 1776, 1879, 1923, 1981, 2059, 2310, 2359, 2397, 2484, 2667, 2740, 2788, 2829, 2933, 3009, 3050, 3139, 3409, 3422, 3451, 3581, 3817, 3917, 3953, 4146, 4159, 4210, 4225, 4343, 4588, 4620, 4632, 4650, 4862, 4976, 4982, 5025, 5044, 5131, 5366, 5380, 5492, 5687, 5708, 5787, 5802, 5806, 5815, 5857, 5917, 5964, 6244, 6284, 6304, 6320, 6324, 6404, 6457, 6467, 6560, 6710, 6725, 6739, 6854, 6868, 6870, 6909, 7168, 7255, 7317, 7330, 7363, 7407, 7439, 7534, 7543, 7553, 7644, 7649, 7912, 7926, 8125, 8138, 8153, 8176, 8198, 8239, 8322, 8411, 8442, 8651, 8682, 8782, 9017, 9026, 9058, 9212, 9215, 9328, 9394, 9602, 9610, 9655, 9698, 9703, 9723, 9786

Consolation Prize – ₹8,000 Each:
WN 472768, WO 472768, WP 472768, WR 472768, WS 472768, WT 472768, WU 472768, WW 472768, WX 472768, WY 472768, WZ 472768

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Winnings

  • For prizes below ₹5,000, winners can claim their amount from any authorized lottery shop in Kerala.
  • For winnings above ₹5,000, ticket holders must present their ticket and identity proof at a government lottery office or designated bank.
  • For prizes exceeding ₹1 lakh, winners must submit their original ticket (with name, address, and signature on the back), two passport-size photos, a self-attested copy of PAN card, and ID proof (Aadhaar, Ration Card, Passport, Voter ID, etc.) to the Director of State Lotteries.

About Kerala State Lottery

The Kerala State Lottery was established by the government to provide a legal and transparent lottery system. Initially, tickets were priced at just ₹1, with a maximum prize of ₹50,000. Today, it has grown into one of India’s most trusted lottery systems, offering millions in prize money.

ALSO READ: Bihar Pilgrims Navigate 275 km Via Ganga To Avoid Maha Kumbh Traffic

Kerala lottery 2025 Kerala lottery result Kerala lottery winners Win Win W-809

