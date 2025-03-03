Kerala Lottery Win Win W 811 Results Announced: Check Full Winner List And Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 811 results are out! Check the full winners' list, including the 1st prize of ₹75 lakh. Find out if you're a lucky winner!

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results of the much-anticipated Win Win W 811 lottery draw. The lucky draw event took place at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants eagerly awaited the results, hoping to secure the coveted first prize of ₹75 lakh.

Top Prize Winners of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 811

1st Prize – ₹75 Lakh : WN 155804

: WN 155804 2nd Prize – ₹5 Lakh : WW 837056

: WW 837056 3rd Prize – ₹1 Lakh Each: WN 843406, WO 838712, WP 818479, WR 392567, WS 665566, WT 742751, WU 660001, WV 726145, WW 369944, WX 931145, WY 620561, WZ 637472

Additional Prize Categories and Winning Numbers

4th Prize – ₹5,000 Each : 0285, 0351, 1036, 2932, 3525, 4626, 4637, 4822, 5052, 5812, 6287, 7133, 7178, 7499, 7718, 8046, 8096, 9703

: 0285, 0351, 1036, 2932, 3525, 4626, 4637, 4822, 5052, 5812, 6287, 7133, 7178, 7499, 7718, 8046, 8096, 9703 5th Prize – ₹2,000 Each : 0660, 2274, 2789, 3219, 5588, 6135, 6264, 6875, 7253, 8172

: 0660, 2274, 2789, 3219, 5588, 6135, 6264, 6875, 7253, 8172 6th Prize – ₹1,000 Each : 1432, 1579, 1595, 2501, 2711, 3020, 3322, 3511, 4532, 5625, 6296, 7910, 8041, 9235

: 1432, 1579, 1595, 2501, 2711, 3020, 3322, 3511, 4532, 5625, 6296, 7910, 8041, 9235 7th Prize – ₹500 Each : 0166, 0176, 0362, 0481, 0490, 0669, 0742, 0805, 0883, 0917, 0945, 1252, 1377, 1466, 1518, 1524, 1748, 1891, 2204, 2205, 2295, 2424, 2529, 2615, 2774, 3014, 3229, 3318, 3664, 3947, 4019, 4023, 4238, 4400, 4415, 4490, 4517, 4763, 4816, 4957, 5243, 5316, 5338, 5450, 5661, 5735, 5817, 6044, 6216, 6267, 6318, 6511, 6644, 6778, 6805, 6816, 6848, 7052, 7266, 7411, 7444, 7474, 7689, 7890, 7974, 7993, 8011, 8211, 8215, 8232, 8365, 8470, 8532, 8770, 8783, 8884, 8958, 9180, 9350, 9550, 9870, 9929

: 0166, 0176, 0362, 0481, 0490, 0669, 0742, 0805, 0883, 0917, 0945, 1252, 1377, 1466, 1518, 1524, 1748, 1891, 2204, 2205, 2295, 2424, 2529, 2615, 2774, 3014, 3229, 3318, 3664, 3947, 4019, 4023, 4238, 4400, 4415, 4490, 4517, 4763, 4816, 4957, 5243, 5316, 5338, 5450, 5661, 5735, 5817, 6044, 6216, 6267, 6318, 6511, 6644, 6778, 6805, 6816, 6848, 7052, 7266, 7411, 7444, 7474, 7689, 7890, 7974, 7993, 8011, 8211, 8215, 8232, 8365, 8470, 8532, 8770, 8783, 8884, 8958, 9180, 9350, 9550, 9870, 9929 8th Prize – ₹100 Each : 0003, 0051, 0113, 0222, 0311, 0345, 0495, 0498, 0625, 0858, 0896, 0938, 0970, 1068, 1120, 1216, 1224, 1283, 1299, 1383, 1472, 1537, 1545, 1597, 1646, 1785, 1797, 1850, 1868, 1890, 1895, 2100, 2104, 2127, 2132, 2193, 2297, 2306, 2563, 2620, 2770, 2796, 2816, 2870, 2908, 3177, 3221, 3335, 3349, 3450, 3496, 3540, 3587, 3594, 3625, 3678, 3832, 3964, 4044, 4401, 4465, 4566, 4801, 4802, 4812, 4862, 4926, 4936, 4946, 5002, 5048, 5054, 5090, 5122, 5131, 5187, 5227, 5509, 5597, 5600, 5772, 5851, 6071, 6150, 6185, 6319, 6434, 6620, 6696, 7034, 7312, 7457, 7632, 7719, 7757, 7759, 7874, 7905, 8109, 8147, 8175, 8226, 8249, 8315, 8382, 8502, 8511, 8526, 8536, 8679, 8742, 8759, 8777, 8917, 8954, 8997, 9167, 9191, 9296, 9398, 9523, 9610, 9639, 9820, 9827, 9973

: 0003, 0051, 0113, 0222, 0311, 0345, 0495, 0498, 0625, 0858, 0896, 0938, 0970, 1068, 1120, 1216, 1224, 1283, 1299, 1383, 1472, 1537, 1545, 1597, 1646, 1785, 1797, 1850, 1868, 1890, 1895, 2100, 2104, 2127, 2132, 2193, 2297, 2306, 2563, 2620, 2770, 2796, 2816, 2870, 2908, 3177, 3221, 3335, 3349, 3450, 3496, 3540, 3587, 3594, 3625, 3678, 3832, 3964, 4044, 4401, 4465, 4566, 4801, 4802, 4812, 4862, 4926, 4936, 4946, 5002, 5048, 5054, 5090, 5122, 5131, 5187, 5227, 5509, 5597, 5600, 5772, 5851, 6071, 6150, 6185, 6319, 6434, 6620, 6696, 7034, 7312, 7457, 7632, 7719, 7757, 7759, 7874, 7905, 8109, 8147, 8175, 8226, 8249, 8315, 8382, 8502, 8511, 8526, 8536, 8679, 8742, 8759, 8777, 8917, 8954, 8997, 9167, 9191, 9296, 9398, 9523, 9610, 9639, 9820, 9827, 9973 Consolation Prize – ₹8,000: WO 155804, WP 155804, WR 155804, WS 155804, WT 155804, WU 155804, WV 155804, WW 155804, WX 155804, WY 155804, WZ 155804

Kerala Lottery Draw Details

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, under the Kerala government, organizes the Win Win lottery in 12 series, which may vary weekly. Approximately 108 lakh tickets were sold for this draw, making it one of the most anticipated weekly lotteries in Kerala. The live result updates and final results were declared on the official Kerala lottery website.

Claiming the Prize Money

Winners of the Win Win W 811 draw must verify their winning ticket numbers with the official Kerala State Lottery Gazette and submit their tickets to the designated lottery offices within 30 days. To claim the prize, winners need to present valid identification and the original ticket.

(Disclaimer: Lottery participation should be done responsibly. The information provided here is for reference only and should not be taken as financial advice. NewsX does not promote or encourage lottery participation.)