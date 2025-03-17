Kerala Lottery Win Win W 813 Results For March 17, 2025, Announced – Check The Full List Here!

The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 813 results for March 17, 2025, have been announced, and the first prize of ₹75 lakh has been won by ticket number WX 659533.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results for the Win Win W 813 lottery draw today. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of the Kerala government.

The Win Win W 813 lottery is one of the popular weekly draws conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries, featuring 12 different series that may vary from time to time. For this draw, a total of 1.08 crore tickets were issued for sale.

Top Prize Details

The first prize winner of Win Win W 813 takes home a bumper reward of ₹75 lakh. The winning ticket number is WX 659533, sold in Moovattupuzha, with Shalu P V as the agent (Agency No. E 7208).

Full List of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 813 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – ₹75,00,000

WX 659533 (Moovattupuzha)

Agent Name: Shalu P V, Agency No: E 7208

Consolation Prize – ₹8,000

WN 659533, WO 659533, WP 659533, WR 659533, WS 659533, WT 659533, WU 659533, WV 659533, WW 659533, WY 659533, WZ 659533

2nd Prize – ₹5,00,000

WX 456048 (Thamarassery)

Agent Name: Siji T V, Agency No: D 6062

3rd Prize – ₹1,00,000

WN 914042 (Kollam) WO 400157 (Kannur) WP 119075 (Vaikom) WR 206647 (Kannur) WS 914069 (Kollam) WT 942514 (Adoor) WU 662552 (Cherthala) WV 213996 (Thiruvananthapuram) WW 739071 (Kasaragod) WX 153266 (Palakkad) WY 935040 (Kottayam) WZ 833415 (Karunagapally)

4th Prize – ₹5,000

0013, 0660, 1551, 1681, 1978, 2034, 2188, 2327, 2471, 3457, 3515, 3943, 4246, 4351, 4858, 5325, 6612, 7962

5th Prize – ₹2,000

0569, 1817, 2633, 2694, 3050, 3524, 7785, 8859, 9740, 9763

6th Prize – ₹1,000

1040, 3229, 3487, 3687, 3856, 3928, 5167, 5459, 7136, 7415, 7834, 8324, 8922, 9032

7th Prize – ₹500

0061, 0124, 0231, 0342, 0813, 0834, 0996, 1062, 1070, 1220, 1297, 1440, 1538, 1651, 1797, 1838, 1977, 2017, 2024, 2175, 2304, 2444, 2616, 2754, 2820, 2904, 3173, 3265, 3300, 3656, 3780, 3794, 4184, 4241, 4381, 4596, 4646, 4658, 4688, 4834, 5110, 5267, 5348, 5397, 5442, 5569, 5580, 5588, 5652, 5894, 5926, 6040, 6225, 6366, 6367, 6555, 6758, 7016, 7040, 7045, 7130, 7261, 7491, 7503, 7517, 7535, 7577, 7610, 7757, 7894, 7933, 8141, 8320, 8381, 8404, 8471, 8696, 8737, 8813, 9156, 9474, 9985

8th Prize – ₹100

0206, 0346, 0447, 0460, 0488, 0542, 0886, 0905, 0951, 1014, 1132, 1191, 1311, 1376, 1438, 1467, 1478, 1626, 1642, 1655, 1717, 1899, 2028, 2103, 2200, 2369, 2380, 2498, 2542, 2594, 2679, 2685, 2923, 2977, 3090, 3097, 3215, 3291, 3356, 3426, 3446, 3476, 3565, 3626, 3728, 3814, 3910, 4032, 4084, 4157, 4247, 4275, 4301, 4312, 4324, 4360, 4436, 4467, 4496, 4521, 4654, 4671, 4770, 4901, 4908, 5094, 5212, 5287, 5332, 5487, 5504, 5531, 5549, 5550, 5828, 5899, 5951, 6033, 6045, 6071, 6359, 6373, 6407, 6570, 6659, 6759, 6761, 7154, 7215, 7225, 7337, 7413, 7431, 7436, 7452, 7478, 7502, 7675, 7758, 7825, 8127, 8197, 8298, 8437, 8514, 8563, 8745, 8771, 8791, 8818, 8939, 8982, 8987, 9197, 9213, 9263, 9271, 9275, 9317, 9394, 9478, 9533, 9548, 9844, 9873, 9968

How to Claim Your Prize?

Winners must verify their numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette before claiming their prizes. Prize claims should be made within 30 days from the date of the draw. For prizes above ₹10,000, winners must submit their winning ticket along with valid identification proof at the Kerala Lottery Office or an authorized lottery agent.

(Disclaimer: Lottery participation should be done responsibly. The information provided here is for reference only and should not be taken as financial advice. NewsX does not promote or encourage lottery participation.)