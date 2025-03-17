Kerala Lottery Win Win W 813 Results For March 17, 2025, Announced – Check The Full List Here!

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results for the Win Win W 813 lottery draw today. The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of the Kerala government.
The Win Win W 813 lottery is one of the popular weekly draws conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries, featuring 12 different series that may vary from time to time. For this draw, a total of 1.08 crore tickets were issued for sale.
Top Prize Details
The first prize winner of Win Win W 813 takes home a bumper reward of ₹75 lakh. The winning ticket number is WX 659533, sold in Moovattupuzha, with Shalu P V as the agent (Agency No. E 7208).
Full List of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 813 Winning Numbers
1st Prize – ₹75,00,000
WX 659533 (Moovattupuzha)
Agent Name: Shalu P V, Agency No: E 7208
Consolation Prize – ₹8,000
WN 659533, WO 659533, WP 659533, WR 659533, WS 659533, WT 659533, WU 659533, WV 659533, WW 659533, WY 659533, WZ 659533
2nd Prize – ₹5,00,000
WX 456048 (Thamarassery)
Agent Name: Siji T V, Agency No: D 6062
3rd Prize – ₹1,00,000
- WN 914042 (Kollam)
- WO 400157 (Kannur)
- WP 119075 (Vaikom)
- WR 206647 (Kannur)
- WS 914069 (Kollam)
- WT 942514 (Adoor)
- WU 662552 (Cherthala)
- WV 213996 (Thiruvananthapuram)
- WW 739071 (Kasaragod)
- WX 153266 (Palakkad)
- WY 935040 (Kottayam)
- WZ 833415 (Karunagapally)
4th Prize – ₹5,000
0013, 0660, 1551, 1681, 1978, 2034, 2188, 2327, 2471, 3457, 3515, 3943, 4246, 4351, 4858, 5325, 6612, 7962
5th Prize – ₹2,000
0569, 1817, 2633, 2694, 3050, 3524, 7785, 8859, 9740, 9763
6th Prize – ₹1,000
1040, 3229, 3487, 3687, 3856, 3928, 5167, 5459, 7136, 7415, 7834, 8324, 8922, 9032
7th Prize – ₹500
0061, 0124, 0231, 0342, 0813, 0834, 0996, 1062, 1070, 1220, 1297, 1440, 1538, 1651, 1797, 1838, 1977, 2017, 2024, 2175, 2304, 2444, 2616, 2754, 2820, 2904, 3173, 3265, 3300, 3656, 3780, 3794, 4184, 4241, 4381, 4596, 4646, 4658, 4688, 4834, 5110, 5267, 5348, 5397, 5442, 5569, 5580, 5588, 5652, 5894, 5926, 6040, 6225, 6366, 6367, 6555, 6758, 7016, 7040, 7045, 7130, 7261, 7491, 7503, 7517, 7535, 7577, 7610, 7757, 7894, 7933, 8141, 8320, 8381, 8404, 8471, 8696, 8737, 8813, 9156, 9474, 9985
8th Prize – ₹100
0206, 0346, 0447, 0460, 0488, 0542, 0886, 0905, 0951, 1014, 1132, 1191, 1311, 1376, 1438, 1467, 1478, 1626, 1642, 1655, 1717, 1899, 2028, 2103, 2200, 2369, 2380, 2498, 2542, 2594, 2679, 2685, 2923, 2977, 3090, 3097, 3215, 3291, 3356, 3426, 3446, 3476, 3565, 3626, 3728, 3814, 3910, 4032, 4084, 4157, 4247, 4275, 4301, 4312, 4324, 4360, 4436, 4467, 4496, 4521, 4654, 4671, 4770, 4901, 4908, 5094, 5212, 5287, 5332, 5487, 5504, 5531, 5549, 5550, 5828, 5899, 5951, 6033, 6045, 6071, 6359, 6373, 6407, 6570, 6659, 6759, 6761, 7154, 7215, 7225, 7337, 7413, 7431, 7436, 7452, 7478, 7502, 7675, 7758, 7825, 8127, 8197, 8298, 8437, 8514, 8563, 8745, 8771, 8791, 8818, 8939, 8982, 8987, 9197, 9213, 9263, 9271, 9275, 9317, 9394, 9478, 9533, 9548, 9844, 9873, 9968
How to Claim Your Prize?
Winners must verify their numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette before claiming their prizes. Prize claims should be made within 30 days from the date of the draw. For prizes above ₹10,000, winners must submit their winning ticket along with valid identification proof at the Kerala Lottery Office or an authorized lottery agent.
(Disclaimer: Lottery participation should be done responsibly. The information provided here is for reference only and should not be taken as financial advice. NewsX does not promote or encourage lottery participation.)