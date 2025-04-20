Kerala: Makeshift Gallery Collapses During A Football Tournament In Kothamangalam, Nearly Two Dozen Injured

The incident occurred just before the match began at a flood-lit school ground, where nearly 4,000 spectators, including women and children, had gathered to watch the tournament final.

At least 21 injured as gallery collapses during football final in Kothamangalam

Around two dozen people suffered injuries on Sunday night when a section of a temporary wooden gallery collapsed during a football tournament in Kothamangalam.

The incident occurred just before the match began at a flood-lit school ground, where nearly 4,000 spectators, including women and children, had gathered to watch the tournament final.

As the match was about to kick off, part of the structure gave way on one side, leading to chaos and confusion. Organizers immediately called off the game, and emergency services rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.

Authorities confirmed that the Pothanikad police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(This is a Breaking News. More details are awaited.)