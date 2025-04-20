Home
Monday, April 21, 2025
  Kerala: Makeshift Gallery Collapses During A Football Tournament In Kothamangalam, Nearly Two Dozen Injured

Kerala: Makeshift Gallery Collapses During A Football Tournament In Kothamangalam, Nearly Two Dozen Injured

The incident occurred just before the match began at a flood-lit school ground, where nearly 4,000 spectators, including women and children, had gathered to watch the tournament final.

Kerala: Makeshift Gallery Collapses During A Football Tournament In Kothamangalam, Nearly Two Dozen Injured

At least 21 injured as gallery collapses during football final in Kothamangalam


Around two dozen people suffered injuries on Sunday night when a section of a temporary wooden gallery collapsed during a football tournament in Kothamangalam.

The incident occurred just before the match began at a flood-lit school ground, where nearly 4,000 spectators, including women and children, had gathered to watch the tournament final.

As the match was about to kick off, part of the structure gave way on one side, leading to chaos and confusion. Organizers immediately called off the game, and emergency services rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.

Authorities confirmed that the Pothanikad police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

(This is a Breaking News. More details are awaited.)

