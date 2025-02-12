Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Kerala Nursing College Horror: Students Forced To Stand Naked, Dumbbells Hung From Private Parts—Five Arrested

Kerala's Government Nursing College rocked by shocking ragging case: students stripped, tortured, and extorted. Five seniors arrested. Investigation ongoing.

Kerala Nursing College Horror: Students Forced To Stand Naked, Dumbbells Hung From Private Parts—Five Arrested


A shocking case of ragging has emerged from Government Nursing College in Kottayam, where five third-year students have been arrested for allegedly subjecting their juniors to brutal physical and mental torture for nearly three months. The first-year students, all from Thiruvananthapuram, lodged a complaint with the Kottayam Gandhinagar police, revealing horrifying details of their ordeal that began in November 2024.

Torture Beyond Limits: Dumbbells, Sharp Objects, and Extortion

According to the complaint, the seniors forced the juniors to stand naked while dumbbells meant for weightlifting were hung from their private parts. The victims were stabbed with geometry box compasses, beaten mercilessly, and subjected to severe humiliation. Lotion was then applied to their wounds, intensifying their pain, and in a particularly cruel act, some victims were forced to ingest the lotion while their suffering was filmed.

The accused students allegedly used these videos as leverage, threatening the juniors with dire consequences if they reported the abuse. In addition to the physical torture, the seniors regularly extorted money from the juniors on Sundays, allegedly to buy alcohol. Those who refused to comply were assaulted.

Breaking the Silence: Complaint Leads to Arrests

Unable to bear the relentless harassment any longer, three victims finally approached the police, encouraged by one of their parents. Following the complaint, law enforcement swiftly took action, arresting five third-year students under the Anti-Ragging Act. They have been suspended from the college and are expected to be produced before a magistrate by Wednesday afternoon.

A Disturbing Trend: Rising Cases of Ragging in Kerala

This horrifying case comes just weeks after a tragic incident in Kochi, where a 15-year-old schoolboy died by suicide. His mother alleged that relentless ragging at school drove him to take his own life. The back-to-back cases of ragging highlight a growing menace in educational institutions, raising urgent concerns about student safety and the enforcement of anti-ragging laws.

Authorities have urged educational institutions to take stronger preventive measures to curb such inhumane practices. The case has sparked widespread outrage, with activists and educationists calling for stricter punishments and psychological support systems for victims.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests could follow as officials dig deeper into the extent of ragging at the institution. The college administration has assured full cooperation with the police and promised to implement stricter regulations to prevent further incidents.

