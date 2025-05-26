Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Kerala On High Alert As Containers From Sunken Cargo Ship Wash Ashore; Hazardous Materials, Oil Spill Raise Safety Concerns

Kerala On High Alert As Containers From Sunken Cargo Ship Wash Ashore; Hazardous Materials, Oil Spill Raise Safety Concerns

Coastal districts in Kerala are on high alert after several containers from a sunken Liberian cargo ship began washing ashore in Alappuzha and Kollam.

Kerala On High Alert As Containers From Sunken Cargo Ship Wash Ashore; Hazardous Materials, Oil Spill Raise Safety Concerns


Coastal districts in Kerala are on high alert after several containers from a sunken Liberian cargo ship began washing ashore in Alappuzha and Kollam. The ship, which overturned off the Kochi coast early Sunday, was carrying over 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous materials, according to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Customs Department.

Containers Washing Ashore in Kollam and Alappuzha

Early Monday, two containers were spotted at Thurayil Kadavu in Arattupuzha, Alappuzha district. Locals discovered one container around 6:30 am, which later burst open after colliding with the seawall, spilling unknown packets across the shore. The two containers remained joined together.

In Kollam district, containers were found near Cheriazheekal in Karunagappally, and three more each were reported in Neendakara Parimanam, Sakthikulangara, and along the Chavara coast. Authorities have confirmed at least 10 containers spotted, though the exact number that has washed ashore remains unclear.

Hazardous Materials Involved

Officials have raised concern as some containers contain calcium carbide, a chemical that reacts with seawater to produce acetylene gas, which is highly flammable. The Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs (Thiruvananthapuram Zone) issued a public advisory urging people to stay away from containers or debris, stressing that unauthorised handling is both dangerous and illegal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The public is strongly advised not to approach or interact with any floating or beached containers or debris, as they may contain dangerous substances,” the Customs statement warned.

Statewide Alert Amid Oil Spill Threat

The sunken vessel was also carrying 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil. The ICG reported that the ship sank rapidly due to flooding in one of the cargo holds, triggering a significant oil spill in the Arabian Sea.

The spilled oil is drifting at around 3 km per hour, posing a severe threat to Kerala’s ecologically sensitive coastline. The Indian Coast Guard is leading pollution response operations, with continuous aerial and marine surveillance underway.

Police and Customs Intensify Security Measures

Police personnel have been deployed along the affected coastal stretches to prevent pilferage and ensure public safety. The Customs Marine and Preventive Units are coordinating with multiple agencies to track the containers and monitor any attempt to smuggle or tamper with the cargo, which was non-duty paid at the time of the incident.

Public Cooperation is Critical

Authorities have emphasized that community awareness and cooperation are essential for managing the crisis effectively. With hazardous cargo and oil pollution both in play, residents have been urged to remain alert and report any suspicious materials immediately to local authorities.

ALSO READ: India Launches Bharat Forecast System: High-Resolution Weather Model To Revolutionize Forecasting

Filed under

cargo ship containers hazardous materials Kerala kerala Kollam Alappuzha container alert

newsx

How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story
newsx

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque
Assam Offers 60% Addition

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The...
newsx

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’
newsx

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled...
newsx

Kerala On High Alert As Containers From Sunken Cargo Ship Wash Ashore; Hazardous Materials, Oil...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story

How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The Sector

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The...

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled...

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After Roadies Finale, Calls Him ‘Online Badmaash’

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At His Ill Health

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her Career: My Manager Thought I Had Gone Crazy

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season