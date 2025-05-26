Kerala On High Alert As Containers From Sunken Cargo Ship Wash Ashore; Hazardous Materials, Oil Spill Raise Safety Concerns

Coastal districts in Kerala are on high alert after several containers from a sunken Liberian cargo ship began washing ashore in Alappuzha and Kollam.

Coastal districts in Kerala are on high alert after several containers from a sunken Liberian cargo ship began washing ashore in Alappuzha and Kollam. The ship, which overturned off the Kochi coast early Sunday, was carrying over 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous materials, according to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Customs Department.

Containers Washing Ashore in Kollam and Alappuzha

Early Monday, two containers were spotted at Thurayil Kadavu in Arattupuzha, Alappuzha district. Locals discovered one container around 6:30 am, which later burst open after colliding with the seawall, spilling unknown packets across the shore. The two containers remained joined together.

In Kollam district, containers were found near Cheriazheekal in Karunagappally, and three more each were reported in Neendakara Parimanam, Sakthikulangara, and along the Chavara coast. Authorities have confirmed at least 10 containers spotted, though the exact number that has washed ashore remains unclear.

Hazardous Materials Involved

Officials have raised concern as some containers contain calcium carbide, a chemical that reacts with seawater to produce acetylene gas, which is highly flammable. The Office of the Chief Commissioner of Customs (Thiruvananthapuram Zone) issued a public advisory urging people to stay away from containers or debris, stressing that unauthorised handling is both dangerous and illegal.

“The public is strongly advised not to approach or interact with any floating or beached containers or debris, as they may contain dangerous substances,” the Customs statement warned.

Statewide Alert Amid Oil Spill Threat

The sunken vessel was also carrying 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil. The ICG reported that the ship sank rapidly due to flooding in one of the cargo holds, triggering a significant oil spill in the Arabian Sea.

The spilled oil is drifting at around 3 km per hour, posing a severe threat to Kerala’s ecologically sensitive coastline. The Indian Coast Guard is leading pollution response operations, with continuous aerial and marine surveillance underway.

Police and Customs Intensify Security Measures

Police personnel have been deployed along the affected coastal stretches to prevent pilferage and ensure public safety. The Customs Marine and Preventive Units are coordinating with multiple agencies to track the containers and monitor any attempt to smuggle or tamper with the cargo, which was non-duty paid at the time of the incident.

Public Cooperation is Critical

Authorities have emphasized that community awareness and cooperation are essential for managing the crisis effectively. With hazardous cargo and oil pollution both in play, residents have been urged to remain alert and report any suspicious materials immediately to local authorities.

