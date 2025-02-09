Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Kerala Ranks 2nd Among India’s Most Welcoming Regions In Traveller Review Awards

This recognition highlights Kerala’s excellence in hospitality, improving from its third-place ranking last year. Mararikulam, Thekkady, and Alappuzha also featured among India’s top 10 ‘Most Welcoming Cities.’

Kerala Ranks 2nd Among India’s Most Welcoming Regions In Traveller Review Awards


Kerala has secured the second position on India’s ‘10 Most Welcoming Regions’ list in the prestigious 13th annual Traveller Review Awards by Booking.com. This ranking highlights Kerala’s commitment to hospitality, improving from its third-place finish last year. The awards, determined by over 360 million verified customer reviews, recognize travel partners that consistently offer outstanding service and create memorable travel experiences.

Further cementing Kerala’s reputation as a top travel destination, three of its cities—Mararikulam, Thekkady, and Alappuzha—have earned spots among India’s top 10 ‘Most Welcoming Cities,’ with Mararikulam achieving the second rank. Additionally, Munnar and Varkala have been acknowledged as ‘Most Welcoming Cities’ in Kerala, showcasing the state’s diverse range of travel experiences that appeal to both domestic and international tourists.

Best Travel Destination

Tourism Minister Shri P A Mohamed Riyas lauded this achievement, stating that it reaffirms Kerala’s status as a premier travel destination known for its tranquil backwaters, scenic landscapes, and rich cultural heritage. He emphasized that this recognition will further enhance Kerala’s global tourism appeal.

Tourism Secretary Shri K Biju and Tourism Director Smt Sikha Surendran echoed similar sentiments, attributing the honor to Kerala’s innovative tourism initiatives. They highlighted the state’s efforts to elevate the visitor experience through sustainable tourism practices, immersive cultural experiences, and world-class hospitality services.

This latest recognition strengthens Kerala’s position on the global tourism map, offering travelers an ideal mix of relaxation, adventure, and cultural enrichment. As Kerala continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality, it remains a top choice for travelers seeking an unparalleled experience in India.

