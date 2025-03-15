Kerala Vlogger Junaid Dies In Bike Accident While Out On Bail In Sexual Assault Case

Vlogger Junaid dies in Kerala bike accident while out on bail for sexual assault. He lost control of his bike, hit a sand mound, and succumbed to head injuries.

Popular vlogger Junaid, known for his distinctive dance moves, tragically lost his life in a road accident in Kerala’s Malappuram district. The 32-year-old was out on bail in a sexual assault case at the time of the incident.

The accident occurred when Junaid’s bike lost control after hitting a sand mound. He sustained severe head injuries and was discovered unconscious by the roadside. He was immediately rushed to a nearby medical college hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Junaid had recently been arrested in Bengaluru after a woman accused him of sexual assault. According to the complaint, they met through social media, and he allegedly assaulted her at multiple locations under the pretense of marriage. He was granted bail two weeks before the accident.

His sudden death has sparked reactions on social media, with followers mourning the loss while others point to his controversial past. Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

