Kerala Vlogger Junaid Dies In Road Accident While Facing Rape Allegations

Popular Malayalam social media influencer and vlogger Junaid, who was facing rape charges, died in a road accident on Friday evening. The 32-year-old, known for his viral slow-motion and robotic dance moves on Instagram, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash near Manjeri, Malappuram district.

According to reports, Junaid’s motorbike overturned after ramming into a heap of sand on the roadside. The accident occurred around 6:30 PM at the Marathani bend in Karakunnu, Manjeri. Bus workers first spotted him lying injured on the roadside with severe head injuries. Locals immediately rushed him to Manjeri Medical College Hospital in a private car, but he was declared dead later.

Rape Charges Against Junaid

Junaid was recently in the news after being arrested in a rape case. Kerala Police apprehended him on March 1 from Bengaluru following a complaint by a young woman who accused him of sexually abusing her under the pretext of marriage. After the arrest, he was brought back to Kerala, where the legal proceedings were underway.

Junaid gained immense popularity on Instagram with his unique dance style, earning a massive following among Malayali social media users. However, after his arrest, he had been maintaining a low profile, limiting his online activities.

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident. Initial findings suggest that Junaid lost control of his bike due to the sand heap, leading to the fatal crash. Further inquiries will determine if any external factors contributed to the accident.

Junaid’s body has been handed over to his family after post-mortem procedures. His sudden demise has sparked discussions on social media, with mixed reactions from his followers and critics.

