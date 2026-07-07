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Home > India News > Kerala Wayanad Landslide: 5 Dead, Many Still Missing; Rescue Operations Underway

Kerala Wayanad Landslide: 5 Dead, Many Still Missing; Rescue Operations Underway

At least 5 killed & several trapped after a massive landslide at the under-construction Wayanad tunnel road project in Kerala. NDRF rescue operations underway.

Kerala Wayanad Landslide: 5 Dead, Many Still Missing; Rescue Operations Underway

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-07 17:06 IST

At least five people were killed and several others injured after a massive landslide occurred at an under-construction tunnel project in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday. Large-scale rescue operations are currently underway to save those who remain trapped. According to reports, continuous heavy rainfall triggered the landslide near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where construction work on a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts is ongoing.

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslide; Rescue Operations Underway

The tragic incident occurred due to heavy rainfall during the 2026 Kerala monsoon. Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to the site to rescue those still trapped under the debris. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital. The landslide struck near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, a key site for the ongoing Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel road project.

Priyanka Gandhi Expresses Condolences; CM VD Satheesan Monitors Situation

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi expressed her deep condolences over the deaths of the workers and stated that all possible efforts are being made to rescue those trapped under the debris. She noted that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and civil defence volunteers have also joined the police and NDRF at the site.

“My deepest condolences to those who have lost precious family members. We will be by your side through this terrible time and give you every support possible. Our prayers and hopes are with those who have still not been found; may they stay strong while rescue efforts attempt to reach them, and may their loved ones who wait for them find courage at this painful moment,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan held an emergency meeting following the Wayanad landslide. He directed Wayanad Minister T. Siddique to coordinate the rescue and relief operations and is personally monitoring the situation.

Also Read: What Happened in Kerala’s Wayanad Tunnel Project? Landslide Near Meppady Traps Several | Watch

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Kerala Wayanad Landslide: 5 Dead, Many Still Missing; Rescue Operations Underway
Tags: home-hero-pos-3Kerala monsoon 2026 updatesKerala tunnel project landslideWayanad landslideWayanad rescue operationsWayanad tunnel road accident

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Kerala Wayanad Landslide: 5 Dead, Many Still Missing; Rescue Operations Underway
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