Kerala Wayanad Landslide: 5 Dead, Many Still Missing; Rescue Operations Underway

At least five people were killed and several others injured after a massive landslide occurred at an under-construction tunnel project in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday. Large-scale rescue operations are currently underway to save those who remain trapped. According to reports, continuous heavy rainfall triggered the landslide near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, where construction work on a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts is ongoing.

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslide; Rescue Operations Underway

The tragic incident occurred due to heavy rainfall during the 2026 Kerala monsoon. Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to the site to rescue those still trapped under the debris. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital. The landslide struck near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi, a key site for the ongoing Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel road project.

Following the #Wayanad landslide, the Chief Minister held an emergency meeting with Minister T. Siddique and ordered immediate coordination of rescue operations. Revenue Minister A.P. Anil Kumar and Minister T. Siddique have been directed to reach Wayanad. #NDRF teams from… https://t.co/4zUH6PfXjc pic.twitter.com/HB0ZYc6Kki — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) July 7, 2026

Priyanka Gandhi Expresses Condolences; CM VD Satheesan Monitors Situation

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi expressed her deep condolences over the deaths of the workers and stated that all possible efforts are being made to rescue those trapped under the debris. She noted that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and civil defence volunteers have also joined the police and NDRF at the site.

“My deepest condolences to those who have lost precious family members. We will be by your side through this terrible time and give you every support possible. Our prayers and hopes are with those who have still not been found; may they stay strong while rescue efforts attempt to reach them, and may their loved ones who wait for them find courage at this painful moment,” she said.

All efforts are on to rescue those still trapped in the landslide. Respected CM, Shri. V D Satheesan is monitoring relief efforts himself, the police and NDRF have been at the site for some time, SDRF teams and civil defence volunteers have also reached. We are all coordinating… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 7, 2026

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan held an emergency meeting following the Wayanad landslide. He directed Wayanad Minister T. Siddique to coordinate the rescue and relief operations and is personally monitoring the situation.

Also Read: What Happened in Kerala’s Wayanad Tunnel Project? Landslide Near Meppady Traps Several | Watch