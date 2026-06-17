Kerala Weather Today June 17 2026: Monsoon Weakens; IMD Yellow Alert Remains In Force For Pathanamthitta And Idukki, Check 7-Day Forecast

Kerala Weather Today June 17 2026: The southwest monsoon has lost its strength over Kerala and the widespread rain activity across the state has been brought down for the time being. But the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Wednesday, June 17, due to the risk of ‘isolated heavy rains’. Residents in the two alert districts are advised to be careful as the weather is expected to be relatively moderate elsewhere in the districts. The weather has also been warned to have strong surface winds in the state accompanied by rain bearing clouds during the day.

Kerala Weather Today June 17 2026: Check Current Temperature

The current temperature of Kerala is 24°C. The highest temperature predicted is 26°C and lowest 22°C. Despite the waning monsoon phase, isolated spells of rain are forecasted, the latest forecast said. The IMD has said it will experience wind speeds of up to 40 km/ph in some areas, particularly when it rains and thunderclouds are forming. Short but heavy rain may be expected in coastal regions and hilly areas of Western Ghats as total precipitation activity is expected to be less than recorded earlier this month. The weather department has given no warning of rainfall on Thursday, indicating the monsoon might remain normal in the coming 24 hours. However, due to changing weather, it is impossible to entirely exclude the occurrence of showers at times.

Kerala Weather Today June 17 2026: IMD Yellow Alert Remains In Force For Pathanamthitta And Idukki

The prevailing weather pattern is not a monsoon shutdown, but merely a brief respite from the monsoon’s force. Meteorologists have pointed out the variation in the strength of the monsoon in June and the chances of various spells of rain are expected to persist in Kerala in the next days. The weather for the coming seven days is likely to be cloudy with spells of sunshine and with some scattered rain in most districts. Seasonal average temperatures will persist, and humidity will persist to be high in the coastal and central areas. Some of the hill areas, such as the Idukki and Wayanad, could be cooler due to intermittent cloudiness and light rain.

Kerala Weather Today June 17 2026: check 7-Day Forecast

Date Day Forecast Max Temp Min Temp 17 Jun Wednesday Thunderstorms, rain, cloudy skies 28°C 23°C 18 Jun Thursday Cloudy with scattered showers 29°C 22°C 19 Jun Friday Mostly cloudy, light rain possible 30°C 23°C 20 Jun Saturday Cloudy with occasional rain 30°C 22°C 21 Jun Sunday Rain likely across many areas 27°C 22°C 22 Jun Monday Continued rainfall 27°C 22°C 23 Jun Tuesday Periods of rain, cooler conditions 26°C 21°C

Although the monsoon is weak, residents still need to be aware of the local weather forecast before travelling, doing any farming work or having outdoor activities. Fishermen and marine activities are recommended to be vigilant in the wake of wind warnings issued by the authorities. Isolated heavy rain is possible in Pathanamthitta and Idukki, commuters should keep rain gear with them. Kerala will have a relatively calm weather phase for the next few days, however, the southwest monsoon will be active over the region and there is a possibility of sudden change in weather conditions with little warning. The forecast for the rest of the week in the state is for less intense rain and areas of cloudiness with some showers.

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