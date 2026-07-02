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Home > India News > Noida Honeymoon Horror: Husband Pushes Bride Down Hotel Stairs, Allegedly Beats Her Every Day

Noida Honeymoon Horror: Husband Pushes Bride Down Hotel Stairs, Allegedly Beats Her Every Day

A 27-year-old Noida woman has accused her husband of physically abusing her from the day after their wedding and allegedly pushing her down hotel stairs during their honeymoon in Sikkim. She also claims he threatened to kill her when she decided to approach the police. An FIR has been registered, and the police have launched an investigation into the allegations.

Husband Pushes Bride Down Hotel Stairs, Allegedly Beats Her Every Day. Photo: AI
Husband Pushes Bride Down Hotel Stairs, Allegedly Beats Her Every Day. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 09:51 IST

What was meant to be the happiest phase of her life, allegedly turned into a nightmare just days after marriage. A 27-year-old woman from Noida says that her husband physically harmed her starting from the very next day after the wedding, and also, pushed her down the stairs of a hotel during their honeymoon in Sikkim. She further claims that he beat her every day and issued threats to kill her, and that she was assaulted once again when she told him she would approach the police. On the basis of her complaint, the police have lodged an FIR and begun a probe. currently, the accusations are under investigation, and what happens next will depend on what the inquiry finds.

Husband Pushes Bride Down Hotel Stairs

Sucharita Saha, who says she got married on the last day of April, claimed that the abuse started right away from day one of the marriage. Her husband Harvinder Chauhan apparently moved into her Noida residence after the wedding. “From the very day after the wedding, my husband used to beat and verbally abuse me. He would beat me every day,” the 27-year-old woman said in her police complaint. 

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Four days after the wedding, on May 4, the two went for their honeymoon to Sikkim and Darjeeling. Even during that trip, she said, things did not calm down.  “On May 9, he pushed me down the stairs of a hotel room causing severe injuries to both my knees, head, and back. He also threatened to kill me during the incident,” the woman claimed.

Woman Claims Husband Threatened to Kill Her Over Police Complaint 

The victim says that after coming back to Noida, on May 10, when she mentioned filing a police complaint, her husband assaulted her again and threatened her life.  “When I said I would complain to the police, he threw my phone on the ground, kicked me hard in the stomach, and punched and slapped me, saying that if I dared to go to the police, he would kill me,” the woman claimed.

After that, the accused left the house and came back to his parents’ home in Delhi. She then lodged a FIR on May 28. The police have registered a case against the husband under the applicable sections and begun an investigation. Police officials say that a neutral probe is underway, and more legal steps will be taken depending on the situation and the facts.

Also Read: Bengaluru Horror: Toddlers Allegedly Put in Washing Machine, Locked in Bathrooms, Threatened in Daycare Centre 

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Noida Honeymoon Horror: Husband Pushes Bride Down Hotel Stairs, Allegedly Beats Her Every Day
Tags: crime newsdomestic violenceFIR InvestigationHoneymoon Assaultketa agarwal murder caseNoida newsSikkim News

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Noida Honeymoon Horror: Husband Pushes Bride Down Hotel Stairs, Allegedly Beats Her Every Day

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Noida Honeymoon Horror: Husband Pushes Bride Down Hotel Stairs, Allegedly Beats Her Every Day
Noida Honeymoon Horror: Husband Pushes Bride Down Hotel Stairs, Allegedly Beats Her Every Day
Noida Honeymoon Horror: Husband Pushes Bride Down Hotel Stairs, Allegedly Beats Her Every Day
Noida Honeymoon Horror: Husband Pushes Bride Down Hotel Stairs, Allegedly Beats Her Every Day

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