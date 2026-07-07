What is Siya Goel’s Connection to Sonam Raghuvanshi Case? Police Explain in Detail

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: The murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has left many people stunned. Police claim the murder was planned by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, along with her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary. Every day, the Ketan Agarwal murder case is taking new turns as the investigation continues police belive the case is very similar to the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in Meghalaya. According to the police, both Ketan Agarwal and Raja Raghuvanshi were allegedly pushed off a cliff by their partners. Investigators suspect that Siya may have followed the Raja Raghuvanshi case closely and then used it as a guide while planning Ketan’s murder. Police also believe Siya and Chetan tried to avoid mistakes that were made in the previous Raghuvanshi case. Through the guidance, they created strong alibis and planned the crime carefully.

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According to the police officer, the murder was ot committed by a habitual criminal but it was instead driven by desperation.

Speaking to NDTV, the officer described the murder as “a crime of desperation” rather than the act of a habitual criminal.

“It was a crime of desperation. Personal relations and her thinking process led her to believe this was the way to go about it. The transactional element between families also played a role in her decision,” the officer was quoted as saying.

The officer also revealed that Siya’s alleged decision to push Ketan was influenced by several personal, family, and social factors.

“Multiple factors contributed to Siya’s decision… It was not one reason but a combination of several factors that triggered her decision to eliminate Ketan Agrawal,” the officer said.

Ketan Agarwal Case: Family Seeks Strict Punishment

On Thursday, Pune Rural Police took accused Siya Goyal to an open ground in the Lullanagar area of Pune City, where she and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly rehearsed the plan to push Ketan Agarwal from Lohagad Fort.

The police also recovered from the residence of Siya Goyal her clothes that she had worn on the day of the incident.

Meanwhile, accused Siya Goyal’s father, Praveen Goyal, said that the police did not ask him anything when they visited their house today. He added that the officials remained at the residence for 30-45 minutes.

“The police had come to the house today, but I did not meet anyone. They did their work and were here for around 30-45 minutes. The doctor has advised me to rest. My health is down. I do not want to speak about this case. I do not have the strength for it. The police did not ask me anything,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pune Police took accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim’s weight to reconstruct how the incident allegedly unfolded.

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