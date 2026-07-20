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Home > India News > ‘Caring and Kind’: Viral Engagement Video Reveals What Siya Goyal Said About Ketan Agarwal Before Murder

‘Caring and Kind’: Viral Engagement Video Reveals What Siya Goyal Said About Ketan Agarwal Before Murder

An old engagement video of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal and accused fiancée Siya Goyal has gone viral amid the ongoing murder investigation. In the clip, Siya calls Ketan "caring and kind," while a court has extended the judicial custody of Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary by 14 days.

Viral Engagement Video Reveals What Siya Goyal Said About Ketan Agarwal Before Murder. Photo: Video Grab
Viral Engagement Video Reveals What Siya Goyal Said About Ketan Agarwal Before Murder. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 14:11 IST

The Ketan Agarwal murder case in Pune has shocked the country, with investigators alleging that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her boyfriend were involved in the murder of a Pune based retalor. As the investigation continues, an old engagement video of the couple has gone viral. In the clip, Siya is seen describing Ketan with two words when she was asked why she wanted to marry him in front of their whole family. The new video is making a major talking point after the case came to light. 

Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal 

In this new video that has surfaced, Sia and Ketan are seen standing on stage at an engagement ceremony. Where the host of the program asks her why she likes Ketan. At this time, Sia is seen praising Ketan’s nature by saying, “He Is Caring and Kind”. 

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This old video is currently going viral on social media and is being discussed at various levels. Ketan also laughs after hearing these words of Sia. However, he may not have thought that some mastermind murder plot must be brewing in her mind, that his future wife would end him so brutally.

Siya, Chetan’s Judicial Remand Extended by 14 Days 

Speaking to ANI, Radhikesh Uttarwar, the advocate for accused Chetan Chaudhary, stated that the court partially allowed their application, which demanded the preservation and production of CCTV footage from the entry, exit, and lobby areas of the Pune Rural SP’s office before the court within 15 days.

The Advocate alleged that Chaudhary was brought to the office approximately 12 hours before the formal registration of the FIR in the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

“The 14-day Magisterial custody or judicial remand given to both the accused has now been extended until a further date. As of now, it has been extended for another period of 14 days. The court has partially allowed our application by saying that the CCTV footage for the entry, exit, and lobby areas of the Pune rural SP’s office–where we have alleged that Chetan was brought about 12 hours prior to the registration of the FIR–be preserved and produced before the Court within a period of 15 days. The IO (Investigating Officer), in its reply to our application, has admitted that Chetan was indeed brought to the SP’s office by the officials of the local crime branch,” Uttarwar told ANI. 

Also Read: Posing As Husband’s Friends, Delhi Robbers Ask For Tea; Hold Family Hostage And Flee With Rs 9 Lakh, Jewellery  

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‘Caring and Kind’: Viral Engagement Video Reveals What Siya Goyal Said About Ketan Agarwal Before Murder
Tags: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

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‘Caring and Kind’: Viral Engagement Video Reveals What Siya Goyal Said About Ketan Agarwal Before Murder

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‘Caring and Kind’: Viral Engagement Video Reveals What Siya Goyal Said About Ketan Agarwal Before Murder
‘Caring and Kind’: Viral Engagement Video Reveals What Siya Goyal Said About Ketan Agarwal Before Murder
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