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Home > India News > Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: ‘He Cheated on Me’—Beer Bottle in Hand, Siya Goyal’s Old Video Shows Abusive Phone Call | Watch

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: ‘He Cheated on Me’—Beer Bottle in Hand, Siya Goyal’s Old Video Shows Abusive Phone Call | Watch

An old video of Siya Goyal has gone viral amid the Ketan Agarwal murder case. The clip reportedly shows her inside a pub holding a beer bottle and making an abusive phone call. The video has resurfaced as police continue their investigation and prepare a gait analysis of co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.

Beer Bottle in Hand, Siya Goyal's Old Video Shows Abusive Phone Call.
Beer Bottle in Hand, Siya Goyal's Old Video Shows Abusive Phone Call.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 09:09 IST

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: An old video of Siya Goyal, the prime accused in the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, has gone viral on social media. The video reportedly shows her holding a beer bottle inside a pub and talking on a phone in abusive language. Siya and her lover Chetan Chaudhary planned Ketan Agarwal’s murder together and executed it on June 18. Lonaval Rural police is set to conduct a gait analysis of accused Chetan Chaudhary, who was spotted walking near the Lohagad gate on the day of the incident.  

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal Viral Video

The viral video is believed to have been recorded in December 2025, which shows Siya Goyal inside a nightclub. She was holding what appears to be a beer bottle in her hand and also talking on the phone at the same time. 

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In the clip, she is heard using abusive language and saying, “First he cheats on me, then he calls me.” 

This video has gone viral on social media and is bringing fresh attention to the Ketan Agarwal murder case. Ever since the investigation began, this case has seen new twists and turns every day.

There are several other videos and photos of Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary have also gone viral online. 

In one of the videos, both were seen watching a cricket match together before they committed the crime. 

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune Police Recreates Crime Scene With Accused Chetan Chaudhary 

The Pune Police on Wednesday took accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim’s weight to reconstruct how the incident allegedly unfolded.

After the crime reconstruction, Additional Superintendent of Police of Pune Rural, Shubham Kumar, said that the dummy was designed as per the weight of the deceased.

“We took Chetan Chaudhary for the scene reconstruction, and he told us about the sequence of events of that day. Investigation is underway. The dummy was designed according to the weight of Ketan,” he said. 

According to Lonavala Rural Police, the prime accused Siya Goyal was not willing to get married to Ketan at an early stage of her life and she was allegedly being forced to go ahead with the marriage.

Also Read: Why Did Ketan Agarwal Sought Siya Goel’s Background Check Before Finalising Marriage? 

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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: ‘He Cheated on Me’—Beer Bottle in Hand, Siya Goyal’s Old Video Shows Abusive Phone Call | Watch
Tags: Chetan Chaudharyhome-hero-pos-1Ketan AgarwalKetan Agarwal deathKetan Agarwal Murder CaseLohagad Fortmumbai policeSiya Goyal

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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: ‘He Cheated on Me’—Beer Bottle in Hand, Siya Goyal’s Old Video Shows Abusive Phone Call | Watch
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: ‘He Cheated on Me’—Beer Bottle in Hand, Siya Goyal’s Old Video Shows Abusive Phone Call | Watch
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: ‘He Cheated on Me’—Beer Bottle in Hand, Siya Goyal’s Old Video Shows Abusive Phone Call | Watch
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: ‘He Cheated on Me’—Beer Bottle in Hand, Siya Goyal’s Old Video Shows Abusive Phone Call | Watch

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