Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Mother Demands ‘Death Penalty For Siya’; Family, Locals Joint Candlelight March in Pune

Ketan Agarwal’s family members and society residents from Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday held a candlelight march to pay tribute to him. It’s for the alleged murder that is still under investigation, and they also asked for justice. Ketan Agarwal’s family members and society residents in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday held The case, which is being probed as a murder, is currently under investigation. Ketan Agarwal’s fiancee, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested and are in police custody as the probe continues. Ketan Agarwal’s parents, Rakhi Agarwal and Vishal Agarwal, also participated in the march, with several people carrying placards demanding strict action against the accused.

Ketan Agarwal Mother Demands ‘Death Penalty For Siya’

Ketan’s mother, Rakhi Agarwal, also demanded capital punishment for the accused.

“I want justice for Ketan, and I want the death penalty for Siya. I am a mother, and Siya has a mother too; yet, I want the death penalty for Siya and for Chetan,” she told reporters.

Ketan Agarwal’s mother demands death penalty for Siya. pic.twitter.com/QsBG965Fjt — Burak (@ResponsibleSane) June 28, 2026













Ketan Agrawal was reportedly to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, after which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim.

Ketan Agarwal Fathrt Also Demands Death Sentence

Meanwhile, Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, appealed for justice and demanded the death penalty for those found guilty.

“I have just one appeal. My 26-year-old son was killed for no apparent reason–a reason that remains unknown to this day. My child was not at fault in any way. I had set out to arrange his marriage and bring a daughter-in-law into the family; I never imagined I would lose my child instead. I appeal to everyone to ensure he gets justice and that his killers get the death sentence,” he told reporters.

#WATCH | Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Ketan Agarwal’s family members and society residents hold a candlelight march in Pimpri-Chinchwad to pay tribute to him. They are also carrying placards demanding justice for Ketan. pic.twitter.com/yjKL79lApn — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2026







Expressing confidence in the investigation, he added, “I have full faith in the law and order system. I am completely satisfied with their efforts. I am grateful to everyone supporting me, and I hope you will continue to stand by me until the accused are punished.”

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

On Friday, the police questioned Siya Goyal’s parents, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal along with her brother Sahil Goyal at the Lonavala Police station. As per PIT, Sahil was made to answer for nearly 10 hours mostly on Siya’s alleged closeness with the co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.

Siya is currently under seven day police custody till June 29 while the investigation is still going.

At the same time, the Maharashtra government has approved a fast-track court for this case and also named senior advocate, Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor.

Before this Ketan Agarwal’s father, Vishal Agarwal met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune to request him for immediate justice. The Chief Minister said the family would see strict action against the accused and the case would be fast-tracked.

Ketan Agrawal’s fiancée, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues.

Also Read: Who Is Narendra Mittal? Matchmaker Behind Ketan Agarwal-Siya Goyel Alliance