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Home > India News > Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune FDA Shuts Down Siya Goyal’s Family Spice Shop, Seizes Products Worth Rs 8 Lakh

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune FDA Shuts Down Siya Goyal’s Family Spice Shop, Seizes Products Worth Rs 8 Lakh

The Maharashtra FDA has ordered the closure of Siya Goyal's family-run spice shop in Pune over alleged food safety violations, seizing products worth Rs 8.14 lakh. The action comes as Siya Goyal remains in judicial custody in the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

Pune FDA Shuts Down Siya Goyal's Family Spice Shop, Seizes Products Worth Rs 8 Lakh. Photos: X
Pune FDA Shuts Down Siya Goyal's Family Spice Shop, Seizes Products Worth Rs 8 Lakh. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 07:54 IST

The Ketan Agarwal murder case has taken a new turn after Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered the shutdown of the spice and dry fruits shop run by the family of accused Siya Goyal in Pune. According to officials, the decision on Wednesday and was made to stop the operations due to alleged violations of norms. Officials seized their products worth over Rs 8 lakh. Meanwhile, Siya goyal is still remains in jail in connection with the murder of realtor Ketan Agarwal along with his lover and accused Chetan Choudhary. 

Ketan Agarwal Accused Siya Goyal’s Family Shop Shut Down 

The shop, M/s BG Goyal and Company, located in Pune’s Market Yard, has been ordered to remain closed until further notice following an inspection by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

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While inspecting, officials collected four food samples for testing, including turmeric powder sold under the ‘Sant’ and ‘Sadhu’ brands along with sesame seeds and soybean chunks.

FDA Seizes Products Worth Rs 8 Lakh

The FDA seized 4,172 kg of food products which are worth Rs 8.14 lakh due to suspected labelling issues and possible adulteration during inspection. Officials said the shop had not followed certain rules which falls under the Food Safety and Standards Act. 

Siya Goyal’s family shop also failed to update its licence details as required. Due to all these violations, the FDA ordered the family-run shop to stop operations until further notice. 

What is Ketan Agrawal Murder Case 

Ketan Agrawal was reportedly to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, after which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim. 

Ketan Agrawal’s fiancee, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in seven-day police custody while further investigation continues.

Earlier, reports had surfaced claiming that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chowdhury had allegedly solemnised a secret marriage at the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan. Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chowdhury are currently lodged in Yerawada Central Jail under judicial custody in connection with the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

Also Read: Explained: Why RDA Has Ordered Demolition Of 38 Buildings At Azam Khan’s Jauhar University 

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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune FDA Shuts Down Siya Goyal’s Family Spice Shop, Seizes Products Worth Rs 8 Lakh
Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-1Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune FDA Shuts Down Siya Goyal’s Family Spice Shop, Seizes Products Worth Rs 8 Lakh

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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune FDA Shuts Down Siya Goyal’s Family Spice Shop, Seizes Products Worth Rs 8 Lakh
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune FDA Shuts Down Siya Goyal’s Family Spice Shop, Seizes Products Worth Rs 8 Lakh
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune FDA Shuts Down Siya Goyal’s Family Spice Shop, Seizes Products Worth Rs 8 Lakh
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune FDA Shuts Down Siya Goyal’s Family Spice Shop, Seizes Products Worth Rs 8 Lakh

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