Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: National Commission for Men Bill Introduced in Parliament; Will It Make a Difference?

The Ketan Agarwal murder case is taking new turns every day with each twist making the matter more complicated. A fresh debate over the need for the National Commission for Men in India has sparked. Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal has introduced a private member’s Bill in Parliament which says the case shows that men can also be victims. It further added that men also deserve an equal level of legal protection and institutional support.

National Commission for Men Bill Introduced in Parliament Amid Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

The former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP took to X to describe the recent Ketan Agarwal Murder Case as “deeply disturbing” and also called for a fair and impartial investigation.

“I introduced the National Commission for Men Bill in Parliament. Every victim deserves justice, support, and equal protection under the law,” he said.

“The Ketan case is a reminder that men, too, can be victims. They deserve institutional support, legal protection, and a platform where their voices are heard. Justice must be equal for everyone, irrespective of gender,” said the BJP MP.

What is Ketan Agrawal Murder Case

Ketan Agrawal was reportedly to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, after which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim.

Ketan Agrawal’s fiancee, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in seven-day police custody while further investigation continues.

Following the incident, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

The decision was taken after the victim’s father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and urged swift justice in the case. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked.

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