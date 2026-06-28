Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal Kill Her Fiancé for ‘3 Years of Freedom’? New Claims Surface

The Ketan Agarwal murder case has revealed new details suggesting that the alleged crime may have been planned months before it took place. Investigators think that Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, planned to kill Ketan in order to delay Siya’s upcoming wedding and continue their relationship.

According to police, Siya and Ketan were supposed to get married in November. Investigators claim that Chetan asked Siya to put off marriage for at least three years because he wanted to concentrate on advancing his career.

Ketan Agarwal Case: Alleged Motive Behind the Murder

According to sources linked to the investigation, the accused believed that Ketan’s passing would cause the family to grieve for a long time, delaying the wedding. According to the police, Siya and Chetan would have been able to be together until they were ready to get married.

Officials stress that these findings are part of the ongoing investigation and will ultimately be tested in court.

Police Say Planning Began in February

The accused murder plot allegedly began as early as February, according to investigators. Police reportedly discovered evidence throughout the investigation that the couple had looked up ways to kill a fiancé online.

Additionally, authorities claim that after executing the plan, Siya and Chetan went to Lohagad Fort, which is close to Pune, to become acquainted with the area and practice their plan. Investigators think they also prepared answers ahead of time and talked about potential police questioning. The two allegedly planned to disguise themselves during the crime in order to avoid attention, according to the case files.

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Forensic Examination of Deleted Chats

According to police, both suspects cleared the recycle bins on their phones before and after the incident and erased their chat history. In an effort to retrieve erased conversations that might aid the inquiry, their mobile devices have now been sent for forensic examination.

Lohagad fort murder: How Investigators Believe the Incident Unfolded

On June 14, Siya allegedly tried to push Ketan down a ravine after taking him to Lohagad Fort, according to the police. Ketan escaped by clinging to surrounding plants, according to investigators. To avoid raising suspicion, Siya allegedly created a distraction by pretending she had spotted a snake before comforting him.