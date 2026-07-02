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Home > India News > Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal Says Yes To Lie Detector Test; Can Polygraph Reveal Truth?

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal Says Yes To Lie Detector Test; Can Polygraph Reveal Truth?

Police probing the Ketan Agarwal murder case have begun the legal process for polygraph tests after main accused Siya Goyal consented to a lie detector examination.

Siya Goyal Agrees To Polygraph Test (Images: X)
Siya Goyal Agrees To Polygraph Test (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-02 21:47 IST

Police investigating the Ketan Agarwal murder case have moved a step closer to conducting lie detector tests after the main accused, Siya Goyal, agreed to undergo a polygraph examination. According to her lawyer, Vipul Dusing, the 20-year-old gave her consent to the Lonavala Rural Police on Thursday. Since Indian law allows a polygraph test only with the voluntary consent of an accused, police have now started the legal process to seek similar examinations for Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. The public prosecutor has verified that the procedure is underway.

Investigators believe the tests could help uncover key facts in the Ketan Agarwal case, where the probe has so far depended mainly on circumstantial and technical evidence.

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Ketan Agarwal murder case faces evidence gaps as police seek lie detector tests

Reports say that as per police allege, 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal, a Pune-based realtor, was pushed into a nearly 400-metre-deep gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. Investigators claim Siya Goyal and 22-year-old Chetan Chaudhary planned the murder to avoid Siya’s upcoming marriage to Ketan Agarwal. The couple got engaged in February and were scheduled to marry in November. Both accused remain in police custody until July 3.

According to police, the case has become difficult because there are no eyewitnesses and no CCTV footage showing the exact spot where Ketan Agarwal allegedly fell from the cliff.

Ketan Agarwal probe complicated by deleted phone data and conflicting statements

As per reports, police also claim the accused deleted large amounts of call records and other data from their mobile phones, including files stored in recycle bins, before and after the incident in an alleged attempt to destroy evidence.

Police further said conflicting statements from family members and the accused over the wedding plans have made it harder to establish the alleged motive. They believe the polygraph examination may help verify statements, identify inconsistencies and provide fresh leads in the Ketan Agarwal investigation.

What is a lie detector test?

The polygraph, also known as a lie detector test, is a method of investigation that helps in recording the reactions of an individual as he or she provides answers to some particular questions. The test involves measuring the breathing rate, heartbeats, blood pressure, and skin conductivity. In analyzing the reaction of the individual, it is compared to the base reaction to establish any discrepancies.

Even though the results of the polygraph cannot be used as direct evidence in court, they may assist in guiding an investigation, especially in cases like the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

Also Read: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: ‘He Cheated on Me’—Beer Bottle in Hand, Siya Goyal’s Old Video Shows Abusive Phone Call | Watch    

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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal Says Yes To Lie Detector Test; Can Polygraph Reveal Truth?
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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya Goyal Says Yes To Lie Detector Test; Can Polygraph Reveal Truth?
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